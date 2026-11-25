Thanksgiving in the NFL has always belonged to two teams. The Detroit Lions have played on the holiday since 1934, and the Dallas Cowboys made it their own tradition in 1966. For most of the last few decades, two owners have shared that stage, and this year one of them is missing. Martha Firestone Ford passed away at 101, and the Lions are likely to honor her before facing the Bears. Jerry Jones, who knows what that stage means, struggled to hold back his emotions.

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During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football‘s live broadcast, the Cowboys owner and general manager shared a glimpse of his bond with Ford.

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“I’ll never forget her. Eyes were teared up, seriously. And we were in Detroit for the Super Bowl as fans, not with our team,” Jones said. “And I remember her talking about how what a hard time it had been… And I’ll never forget her talking about the rough time it was for her, the disappointing time because the team wasn’t playing well and how special Detroit is.”

Ford handed over the principal owner role to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in 2020 but remained a familiar presence around the Lions until her passing on November 24, 2026.

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“I looked over there and I said, with all her legacy, she’s a firestone, tires,” he continued. “With all of that legacy, here she is so sensitive, so involved in what we’re doing in the NFL. She was great. She attended most of the meetings that I’ve attended for the last 30 years. And it was just an inspiration to see that beautiful lady on the other side of the room. I was a real admirer of her, and we’re going to miss her.”

Martha Firestone Ford, the longtime owner and chair emeritus of the Detroit Lions, passed away peacefully at her home in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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The Detroit Lions released an official statement announcing her passing. However, they did not disclose a specific cause.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knew Martha Ford professionally through their interests in the NFL. Her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., originally joined the Detroit Lions as a minority owner and team president in 1961. On November 22, 1963, he bought out a consortium of more than 100 shareholders for $4.5 million to gain 100% control of the franchise.

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For the next 50 seasons (1964-2013), William Clay Ford Sr. served as the sole owner. During that time, Martha was a constant fixture at games and team events, even attending every Lions Thanksgiving Day game, but stayed out of front-office decision-making.

However, when William Clay Ford Sr. passed away on March 9, 2014, at age 88, his majority stake passed directly to Martha. Although many around the NFL initially assumed their son, Bill Ford Jr. (who had been representing his father at league meetings), would run the team, Martha immediately stepped into the active role of principal owner and chair at age 88.

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She held sole operational authority for six seasons before voluntarily stepping down in June 2020, transferring principal ownership to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, while retaining the title of owner and chair emeritus.

As for her bond with Jerry Jones, they shared a warm, long-standing friendship built on decades as fellow NFL owners and mutual respect.

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Whenever the Cowboys and Lions faced off, including their matchup at Ford Field in December 2025, when Martha Ford was 100 years old, Jones reliably made a point to walk over to Ford’s motorized cart on the field before kickoff. The two were frequently photographed hugging, holding hands, and sharing relaxed conversations on the turf.

And Jones’ respect for Ford was visible while sharing his thoughts on her demise at the age of 101.