“I’m Not a Micromanager”: Brian Schottenheimer Seemingly Takes Shot at Matt Eberflus After Bold Confession on Cowboys Defense

Earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was singing praises for then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The remark came a few days after Matt’s firing, when the head coach had called him an “incredible human being.” However, that stance has seemingly changed now, following the arrival of new Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker, as the HC took a subtle shot at his former DC when asked about the defense and new DC Christian Parker.

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“It’s not much about CP [Christian Parker],” said Brian Schottenheimer on Friday. “It’s more about I have learned going into year two as a head coach and doing the good, better, how on myself, and areas where I feel I could have been better last year, in terms of early on, you know, I spent so much time with the offense because Klayton was a new coordinator that I didn’t really do as much on the defense.

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“And then when the time I got over there, I felt it was a little bit late in some regards. We made some changes, but at the end of the day, the product wasn’t good enough. I’m not a micro-manager. I’m an opinion giver, and if I give you the same opinion multiple times, I suggest you follow through with those opinions.”

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422140

In 2024, the Dallas Cowboys showed a poor defensive form as they ranked 31st overall in points allowed, 28th in yards allowed, and 29th in rushing yards allowed. Hence, the Americas team hired Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator and fired former DC Dan Quinn.

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During his time in Dallas, Eberflus attracted a lot of criticism, mainly for his poor defensive showing. The start of his tenure was a tumultuous one as the franchise traded its star DE Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Although they earned two first-round picks and added Kenny Clark, the franchise still failed on defense.

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In 2025, the Dallas Cowboys gave up an average of 30.1 points per game, ranked 30th in yards allowed per game (377 YPG), and it became one of the worst seasons in the Cowboys’ history.

The situation was especially worse in week 2 when the Cowboys’ defense allowed the New York Giants’ third-string QB, Russell Wilson, to record 450 passing yards and three touchdowns against them. Despite sacking him thrice, they could not stop his passing game, allowing him a pass completion rate of 73.2%. The defense allowed 506 total yards that game, which was the highest last season.

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While three consecutive wins between Weeks 11 and 13 had put some worries behind, Eberflus’ defense was once again at the centre of criticism when three consecutive losses followed. In two of those three losses, the defense allowed 400+ total yards and recorded only one turnover. And while the defense was lacking in every aspect, the Cowboys’ offense outshone the majority of the teams in the league.

The Cowboys ranked 2nd overall in total offense with 391.9 yards per game and 7th in scoring overall. Based on Schotty’s own words, he spent most of his time working on the offense since he was the former OC of the team, and it was Klayton Adams’ first year taking over as the offensive coordinator. With the former and present Cowboys OC working together, the team produced elite numbers.

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With the Cowboys headed into a new era with DC Christian Parker, it seems Schottenheimer’s stress is relieved. Initially, he did say that Eberflus’ “football wasn’t right.” And maybe that’s a huge reason why the Cowboys are changing their defensive approach after years.

Christian Parker brings his versatility to the Dallas Cowboys’ defense

Last season, former DC Matt Eberflus ran a rigid 4-3 defense. He strictly followed that scheme, barely ever changing it. And soon, it became predictable for the other teams, as they were able to exploit the open spaces in the defense. As a result, they allowed 511 points, for the first time in their history, a record they will want to forget as soon as possible, with Parker’s help.

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In his last stint, Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, and won Super Bowl LIX. Now, as the DC in Dallas, he has implemented a versatile scheme for the defense, changing the way they played last season.

Rather than their traditional model, he is using a hybrid 3-4 base defense that heavily follows the 4-3 and 4-2-5 alignments, following the Vic Fangio style. In Philadelphia, he used these tactics to maximize player strength.

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With players like Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Dee Winters, and Jalen Thompson, the Cowboys Nation feels that Parker can bring a change in the team’s defense and prevent them from finishing in the lower half of the league defensively for a third consecutive year.