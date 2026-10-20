“I’m Pissed Off”: Brian Schottenheimer Sounds Off on Cowboys’ Locker Room After Packers Loss

Losing to the Green Bay Packers by 10 points has put the Dallas Cowboys in a tough spot. It was the Cowboys’ second straight loss after falling to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the Cowboys are starting to feel the urgency to turn the season around with a win.

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“I’m pissed off,” Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday, as per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “(The players) are pissed off too. We’re ready for a win.”

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However, Schottenheimer further sounded upset about the team’s poor performance: “I’ll never not take accountability for the fact that we’re 2-4. It’s not what we planned on being. That’s not where the standard of what we’re trying to do is,” via Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins.

“But again, I think at the end of the day, these guys are focused on the right things and that’s it. We got to play better. We got to coach better and it needs to start this week against Philadelphia.”

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After the disappointing defeat on Sunday, the Cowboys are 2-4 in the season. The loss marked a failure by Prescott and the offense to execute through the opponents’ defense. It seems like the head coach’s play-calling isn’t helping the Cowboys. But Schottenheimer still has faith in his offensive lineup.

“In terms of changes, no, we’re going to get back to work, and we’ll figure it out,” Schottenheimer said. “We have great trust in our offense. I’m not concerned about our offense. Again, the last two weeks, we own that. It is what it is. It’s not been good enough, but we also have a history of being really explosive, really good. And we’ve done that not only last year, but in four of our games this year.”

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However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones seemed to have a lot of faith in his coaching staff. Talking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones claimed that the Cowboys have got the resolve to get back to work after the Week 6 heartbreak.

He further expressed his trust in the players and the coaches. According to Jones, even the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, believes that the team can bounce back.

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“There’s not any question in Jerry [Jones] and my mind. He has the team,” Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “There’s no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. Feel really good about our coaching staff. We just got to have it continue to evolve and get to a point to where we can win these football games.”

But Schottenheimer didn’t really need the public support from the higher-ups. He acknowledged that he needs to find solutions without repeating on-field mistakes. Taking accountability for the downfall, the head coach claimed that he’s “focused on the process of turning this around” for himself and the players.

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Schottenheimer and the Cowboys can show what they resolved in the upcoming Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, October 26.