“I’m Sorry”: Jerry Jones Sends Emotional Message to Tony Romo After CBS Parts Ways With Cowboys Legend

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is out to support his former franchise quarterback, Tony Romo. After Romo’s abrupt exit from CBS Sports on October 2, 2026, Jerry joined Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan to share a heartfelt message of support for his friend.

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During his weekly segment, the Cowboys’ owner expressed sincere sympathy for Romo’s recent off-field struggles, and instead of shying away, Jones openly addressed the arrest while expressing his support and love for the former QB.

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“Tony is one of the most valued relationships that I have on a personal basis. I love him, and I’m sorry that this has evolved this way this year because I enjoyed him so much in what he could bring to the NFL, and frankly, I was proud of him as a former Cowboy. Having said all of that, he’s just getting started. He really is. I say that with all sincerity. He’s just getting started, and he certainly has made some mistakes, and I can’t look in my mirror without seeing what can happen when you experience mistakes.

“But he realizes there’s an area of his life he wants to do better in. That’s been said ad nauseam publicly. He’s got great opportunity ahead of him. I don’t know of anyone, period, that has a better future for Tony Romo. And I’m excited for him. He’s not only got great talent, but he’s a hell of a man.”

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The controversy began on July 23, 2026, when Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies pulled Romo over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin. Deputies noted that Romo had played in a state amateur golf tournament earlier that day before they stopped him for unsafe passing and for veering out of his lane.

According to an arrest detention report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Romo was cited for Operating While Intoxicated after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests administered by deputies that evening.

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On September 1, 2026, Romo appeared in Milwaukee County Circuit Court and pleaded no contest to OWI charges. As part of his sentence, Romo was ordered to have his driver’s license suspended for six months and to complete an alcohol assessment and treatment program.

Following the former QB’s arrest, CBS placed Romo on a temporary leave and brought in J.J. Watt to fill in his spot alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

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While there were speculations that the network was already tired of Romo’s season preparation, on-air errors, and more in recent seasons, both parties confirmed that they have mutually agreed to part ways.

On October 2, the network announced Romo’s exit, bringing an end to the analyst’s 10-year, $180 million contract extension he had signed in 2020, with roughly four years and $72 million remaining.

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“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways,” CBS Sports said in a statement. “We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.”

In a public statement, Romo reflected on his nine-year tenure and expressed gratitude for CBS. He concluded by expressing his desire to take a break and reflect on his health and personal life.

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“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years,” Romo said. “I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life–with a desire to win and be the best that I can be. I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

CBS has confirmed that Watt will remain on the panel for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones and Romo’s well-wishers will hope that the former Cowboys star bounces back stronger after the setbacks he has recently experienced.