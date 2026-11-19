The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by internal dysfunction, inconsistency in execution, and constant defensive struggles during the 2026 season, leading to a 4-6 win-loss record. Quarterback Dak Prescott has also received much criticism for his often ineffective offense and head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s predictable schemes. But after their Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which ended in a 46-40 loss despite Prescott throwing five touchdown passes, some fans have come to the conclusion that the quarterback has also had some poor fate this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 18, Prescott’s ex-fianceée, Sarah Jane Ramos, took part in the “It’s been a while/tell me something” Instagram Story trend, answering various questions that her followers wanted to know about her. But she had a humorous response after one follower asked if she had hired an “Etsy witch” to put a curse on Dak Prescott.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is so silly! I’m the Etsy witch,” Ramos joked, posting a selfie of herself, looking smugly at the camera.

For the uninitiated, the term “Etsy witch” refers to online sellers who advertise and offer metaphysical services, Tarot readings, spells, or witch-themed goods on Etsy. The service was popularized through social media trends like WitchTok. While the general consensus is that they are not real, many people still buy services for the novelty of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many services such sellers offer are listings for love, career, luck, protection, house sales, or even clear weather for events, as well as hexes and spells. And considering Ramos’s history with Prescott and his subsequent poor showing, it likely seemed like a real possibility for the fan asking the question.

Ramos’ playful response, which seemed to suggest that rather than hiring someone else to shower the Cowboys quarterback with bad luck, she had gone ahead and done so herself, was a good indicator of how she still feels about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramos and Prescott began dating in 2023 and were even slated to get hitched earlier in the year. But she called off their April wedding in Lake Como, Italy, a month prior, after tensions arose during a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip in the Bahamas, where Ramos allegedly confronted Prescott for “ongoing infidelity issues” on the quarterback’s end. Although Prescott later tried to clear the air and called the breakup “a mutual decision,” Ramos had called him out months earlier on social media when she posted about “getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy.”

Ramos and Prescott do have two daughters together: Margaret Jane, 2, and Aurora, 1, and have agreed to co-parent them. The fan’s question came in the wake of the wine and spirits expert posting videos of her having fun doing arts and crafts with her daughters just as the Cowboys’ home game against the Niners ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it seemed to indicate that Ramos has moved on and is uninterested in Prescott’s or the Cowboys’ fate this season, perhaps the fan took it as a joking insinuation that Ramos did not follow the game because she knew they would lose.

Prescott himself expressed his frustration about the loss during the post-game conference, stating that they desperately needed to change for the better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things gotta get better. Simple as that,” Prescott said. “We haven’t had back-to-back wins, it’s tough. I do truly believe that we have the people, but something’s got to change. We’ve got to find a way, change whatever, whatever it takes individually, whatever it takes is an organization. We gotta find a way to be better.”

Jeff Kolb of FOX4 believes Prescott’s frustration with the Dallas Cowboys has likely been building for a while now, especially since the quarterback himself has put up good numbers, with 21 touchdowns, 2724 passing yards, and just six interceptions, maintaining a 64.1% completion rate.