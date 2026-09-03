“I’m Way Underpaid”: Von Miller Makes Damning Statements on His Role at the Cowboys

4 years before finally putting on the star, Von Miller almost completed his childhood dream of playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Back in March 2022, Dallas offered Miller the exact five-year, $70 million contract that was originally lined up for Randy Gregory, but contract numbers got in the way. As Miller instead signed a mega 6-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, he told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei that while he wanted to play at home, he wasn’t willing to take “that much less” to make it happen. Fast forward a few seasons, and that financial reality has completely flipped.

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Appearing on the Free Range Podcast, Von Miller opened up about his Dallas Cowboys’ new one-year, $5.5 million contract and made some quite damning statements. According to the 3x First-Team All-Pro edge rusher, the contract mandates him being a good teammate more than giving his best as a defender on the field. And a dominant pass-rusher’s season would make it so that he’s being underpaid.

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“My contract is what it is. They’re not paying me for what I do on the football field. If I go out there and I get 8 sacks, 10 sacks, I’m way underpaid. I think they’re paying me, and my contract is what it is to be, you know, the locker room guy, to be a great teammate. They’re paying me to be on the team, to be the best teammate that I can possibly be, and, you know, help these guys with whatever it may be. Kind of bring some of that Super Bowl culture that I’ve been a part of, you know, my whole entire career,” Von Miller said on the inaugural episode of the 2nd season of the Free Range Podcast.

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Miller’s base salary of $5.5 million reaches $7.5 million with incentives. Media outlets like Heavy.com quickly labeled the modest one-year agreement a “steal” for Dallas. And the 37-year-old’s stats and history in the league still back that up.

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The 14-year NFL veteran put in a 9.0 sack season with the Washington Commanders in 2025 while only playing 37% of the total available snaps on defense and starting only 3 games throughout the season. That now puts his career sack numbers at 138.5. By his own admission, success follows him anywhere he goes.

“Everywhere I went, I won, except the Washington Commanders. Everywhere I went, we had success, whether that was the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams, or the Denver Broncos. The only place where it kind of got shaky was, you know, with the Washington Commanders. And I was supposed to be on the Seattle Seahawks, so you can’t even classify that. Everywhere I go, you know, we’ve been in contention for a Super Bowl, we’ve had a great team, and I intend to have that same type of success here with the Dallas Cowboys,” Von Miller further stated about his aim with the Dallas Cowboys.

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While he acknowledges that his role will be more of a mentorship to the young guns and defensive additions, the 2x Super Bowl winner will be amidst a stacked DL that the Cowboys have constructed. Alongside Von Miller, the Dallas Cowboys added Rashan Gary, acquired from the Packers in a trade; he brings 46.5 career sacks and Pro Bowl pass-rushing pedigree to the edge. They also drafted 1st-round rookie Malachi Lawrence to join the likes of interior linemen 4x Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams and 3x Pro Bowler Kenny Clark to significantly improve their DL.

Mentorship sits right at the heart of Miller’s mindset, as he has been on the opposite end of it to kickstart his career during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2014. Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, Miller’s childhood hero, joined the Broncos from the Cowboys and helped shape Miller’s daily approach towards football, ultimately culminating in the Super Bowl 50 win and Von Miller winning the Super Bowl 50 MVP. Now, he has stated that his move to America’s Team in the twilight of his career is like a “reverse DeMarcus Ware” move.

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“Now it’s like the reverse DeMarcus Ware effect. I get to go to the Dallas Cowboys, work with all the young guys, kind of pay all the information that he gave me forward. And it’s been, it’s been super cool. It’s just something that I naturally do,” Von Miller said of carrying out the role Ware did for him all those years ago.

Growing up in DeSoto, Texas, just outside Dallas, Miller now gets to bring two Super Bowl rings back home. And for a team that has struggled in recent years in the playoffs, to have a guy with the postseason experience that Von Miller has is a massive plus.