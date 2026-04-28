Cowboys Immediately Make Double WR Signings After George Pickens Changes Tune on Contract: Report

With uncertainty surrounding wide receiver George Pickens, the Dallas Cowboys have already started preparing for multiple outcomes. Just last week, rumours suggested that Dallas considered selecting a WR in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft as insurance behind Pickens. That may not have materialised after all, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had other plans, which included a flurry of moves in free agency.

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“The Cowboys signed three players today: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Tyler Johnson and LB Curtis Robinson,” NFL insider Adam Schefter noted on X.

Adding Robinson strengthens a defense that clearly needs depth, but the real interest lies in the double WR additions. The two veteran WRs now bring some relief to the Cowboys amid the concerning situation with Pickens.

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In 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Johnson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He then spent two seasons with the team, catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady and contributing to a Super Bowl win. Since then, Johnson has made multiple stops, including the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets.

Last season with the Jets, Johnson played 12 games and recorded 197 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 catches. In over six NFL seasons, Johnson has totaled 1,025 yards and 5 touchdowns on 88 catches. He is less experienced than Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who just joined his seventh NFL team.

Back in 2018, the Green Bay Packers picked Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round of the draft, and he spent four seasons catching passes from QB Aaron Rodgers. In 2020, Valdes-Scantling recorded his best NFL season, when he led the league in yards per reception (20.9) while posting a career-high 690 yards and 6 TDs.

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Then, Valdes-Scantling joined the Kansas City Chiefs, where he contributed to two Super Bowl-winning campaigns with over 1,000 receiving yards across two seasons. But since 2024, his NFL career has lacked stability as he has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Valdes-Scantling then played five games for the San Francisco 49ers, recording 40 yards on 4 catches. Later, he also played five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 80 yards on 10 catches.

Now, the Cowboys already feature a crowded receiver room, including George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, and Anthony Smith. Competition will be fierce. Yet, both Johnson and Valdes-Scantling have a genuine opportunity to secure a big role, especially if Pickens’ situation continues to drag. On that front, the Cowboys do have some concerning news.

George Pickens has still not accepted the Cowboys’ franchise tender

Last week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that George Pickens is expected to sign his one-year, $27.298 million franchise tender with the Cowboys. That would stabilize the situation for the upcoming season, and the Cowboys can later sign Pickens to a long-term extension. But the NFL draft has already ended, and ESPN’s Todd Archer just reported that Pickens still hasn’t signed anything.

On Monday, Pickens reportedly skipped the start of the Cowboys’ voluntary workouts, too. This isn’t reason enough to panic just yet, but something is brewing behind the scenes with Pickens and the Cowboys.

If Pickens signs the tender, a trade remains possible. But after July 15, any acquiring NFL team would be unable to offer him a multi-year deal immediately. That significantly reduces Pickens’ trade value, and no team seems eager to part with two first-round picks for him right now.

By accepting the tender, Pickens could also shift focus toward delivering a standout season in Dallas and set himself up to hit free agency again next year. But even the Cowboys could franchise tag him again, pushing his salary to roughly $32.75 million – a figure still well below the current top-of-market wide receiver deals. That’s where Pickens’ representation could enter the picture with some offers.

We know that Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, has a clear stance against his clients playing on franchise tags. So, Mulugheta forcing Dallas into trade discussions or a long-term extension could be well in the cards. But as the Cowboys just signed two experienced receivers, Pickens’ situation in Dallas just got more complicated.