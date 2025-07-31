Injured Cowboys LB Clears Demand From Matt Eberflus After Turning Heads at Oxnard

For years now, the Cowboys’ run defense has been the weak link. Since 2020, Dallas hasn’t cracked the top 17 in stopping the run. Last season was especially brutal, allowing 137.1 rushing yards per game and ranking a miserable 29th. Now, with Matt Eberflus in charge of tightening the screws, there’s finally hope for a turnaround.

So what exactly is Eberflus looking for? In his own words, “We try to maximize the guys … and you talk about a guy that maximized his potential and maximized his body, that’s a guy that you look at.” That “guy” he’s referencing? Sean Lee. And interestingly enough, there’s one name in the current linebacker room that’s turning heads by following Lee’s example—DeMarvion Overshown.

Now, Overshown hasn’t had the smoothest NFL start. He suffered some injuries. But his goal? Be back on the field by Thanksgiving when the Lone Star squad hosts the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Until then, he’s been doing everything possible to prepare—mentally and physically. That mindset is key because Overshown knows exactly what he has to fix. While his speed has always been his strength, it’s also put him in trouble.

Last season, he missed 19 tackles. He’s owning that and working to clean it up. “There’s room for improvement with a little work, and a little conversation,” he said, as per Dallas News. And that’s exactly what he’s been doing—with Eberflus and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi constantly breaking down tape and talking through last season.

Even more impressive? Overshown’s dedication during camp in Oxnard. Though sidelined, he stands beside Eberflus during team drills, calling out plays from the sheet and analyzing each rep before and after it happens. And that effort hasn’t gone unnoticed. “That’s a guy that gets it,” OC Brian Schottenheimer said. “That’s a guy that understands, ‘OK, I can’t be out there running around right now, but I can still be getting a PHD in Matt Eberflus: not just in his defense, but what he’s thinking. Because it’s all anticipation.’”

And Overshown feels he is ready too. “I’m locked in, and when I can run around again.” And guess what—he’s already showing that.

Overshown steals the spotlight in Oxnard

Training camp clips don’t always tell the full story. Most of the time, they’re just summer filler. But during a red zone drill in Oxnard, something wild happened. Dak Prescott rolled right after dodging pressure from rookie standout Donovan Ezeiruaku—who had left Tyler Guyton completely spun around—and tried to squeeze one in to George Pickens. Instead, Malik Hooker jumped the route, snagged the ball with one hand, and took off the other way. Then came the real jaw-dropper.

From out of bounds, without even a helmet on, DeMarvion Overshown burst into the frame like he was shot out of a cannon. Despite just being an observer in recovery mode, he blew past every other Cowboy on the field and led Hooker all the way back in celebration. It was electric—and the kind of moment that made everyone forget about the actual interception.

More impressively, Overshown later revealed that was nowhere near full speed. “That was about 70%,” he posted on X. And he wasn’t kidding. The ex-Longhorn has only played 13 games heading into his third season, missing his rookie year with a torn ACL and suffering a brutal triple tear (ACL, MCL, PCL) late last season. Yet, he still manages to make noise from the sideline.

However, the 24-year-old has made it known he’s gunning for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Right now, he’s spending camp side-by-side with Matt Eberflus, soaking up every bit of knowledge. As Brian Schottenheimer put it, “I think that’s the next step.”

But on Thursday, even before he wears the green dot, Overshown had Oxnard on notice—defense and celebration both included.