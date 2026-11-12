Cowboys’ Injury Nightmare Gets a Rare Lift as Injury-Plagued Rookie Returns to Practice

Even after rallying for a hard-fought 27-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys walked out of the stadium with a sinking feeling. After all, starting tight end Jake Ferguson and backup running back Tyler Goodson will be sidelined for a few weeks because of their injuries. Meanwhile, Joey Porter Jr. remained on the sideline due to his ankle issue. But in the middle of this crisis, the Cowboys are finally getting the chance to potentially use their new cornerback, Devin Moore, after he missed 20 games in the last four seasons.

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The fourth-round rookie cornerback was placed on injured reserve because of a hip issue before the season commenced. He has yet to play his first snap in the NFL regular season. But his turn seems to be inching closer as Moore has finally participated in practice.

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“The Cowboys have opened up the 21-day practice window for CB Devin Moore,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on X. “The rookie has been out since the preseason with a hip injury.”

Back in 2022 at the University of Florida, Moore played in only five games as a reserve and spent the next two years with seven appearances each. In 2024, he started six games. But last season, he played 11 games. Through these years, he recorded 40 solo tackles (24 assisted tackles), one sack, and intercepted five passes for 130 yards. In 2025, he even tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

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But it was his long history with injuries that made the NFL community worry. His struggles began in 2022, when a shoulder injury ended his season with only five games. He had to undergo surgery to fix it. 2023 went by with a concussion and back injuries. In 2024, he sustained another season-ending shoulder injury. Last season, he went under the knife after 11 games to fix his groin injury.

“With the 114th pick, the Cowboys select Florida CB Devin Moore,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X in April 2026. “Has the size (6-3, 198) and has ball skills but had a lot of injuries in school … From ESPN Research on Devin Moore: 19.8 QBR allowed as primary defender since 2023, 5th lowest in SEC (min. 45 Att Against); Opp completed just 8 of 21 attempts against him as primary defender in 2025 (38%).”

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Since he hasn’t played a single snap in regular NFL games yet, there’s no proof that he has completely recovered and is ready to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 10 game. But his return to practice is certainly a step in the right direction.

Devin Moore was excited to play ball with the Dallas Cowboys

“I had some injuries in college,” the rookie cornerback said, via Nick Harris. “I feel like that had me very overlooked and slept on. The size, the speed, ability to bend and tackle, the length, I feel like I had been overlooked … I’m so excited. I feel like, even in college, I never played my best ball. Being somewhere where there are as many resources as there are in the world here, I’ll try and elevate my game to be the best I can be.”

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Moore didn’t want his history with injuries to hold him back. At the OTAs, he planned to meet the veterans and ask them all about their routine, claiming that’s the important part in the league. During the rookie minicamp, he met Christian Parker, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, and picked up a few things from him.

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“It’s been amazing,” the cornerback said of meeting the defensive coordinator. “He’s taught me so many things that I needed to learn; he’s helped me elevate my game. Just being around him, he’s a great dude… It’s a blessing to just be around these high-caliber guys and these high-caliber coaches, and to just be a Dallas Cowboy. It’s something I dreamed of my whole life. To see it come true, it’s just amazing.”

Nevertheless, Moore still has a lot to prove before making his NFL regular-season debut. First, he needs to ensure that he remains healthy through the 21-day practice window. If he manages to impress Parker, he might get a chance to play on the secondary team.