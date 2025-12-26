Cowboys Injury Report: Brian Schottenheimer Confirms Double Blow After Christmas Day Win vs Commanders

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite missing out on the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys were certainly feeling festive on Christmas Day. They just beat the Washington Commanders 30-23, who never found the rhythm. However, the tone again shifted right after the win. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stepped in with reality.

In the post-game, he confirmed, “Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. is in the concussion protocol. RB Javonte Williams is still dealing with the same shoulder issue he’s had last couple weeks.”

Suddenly, the smiles cooled in the Cowboys locker room because of consistent injuries. Finally, clarity may not take long.

As per insider Nick Harris, “We’ll know more on both statuses on Monday.”

So now, Revel Jr.’s status for Week 18 is now up in the air. For him, snaps are everything right now. His tape has been uneven. He showed potential but then vanished. Against Washington, missed tackles popped up again. The consistency has not been there, and losing another week only slows his progress.

Still, Revel Jr. has shown he can stay close in coverage. Yet the real issue has been time. He missed the offseason, missed the camp, and also lost chunks of the regular season. That makes every single snap valuable, which is why this update stings for the rookie.

Meanwhile, Williams faces a different kind of pressure. According to the Cowboys head coach, a shoulder stinger forced him out. Now Dallas must decide how careful to be with a back nearing free agency. Williams is playing for his next deal. And after a strong 2025, his value is only climbing.

Finally, his availability could shape everything next weekend. Dak Prescott absorbed 11 hits and six sacks on Thursday. Williams’ absence showed in protection. If he cannot go, rookie Jaydon Blue could finally see the field after being inactive most of the year. Either way, the Cowboys must adjust fast.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys won’t stop fighting

However, while the injury updates make things hard for the Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer also explained he won’t stop here.

While the record says 7-8-1, Brian Schottenheimer has laid something solid in his first year running America’s Team. Even without playoff hopes, the Cowboys offense feels alive. Dak Prescott looks comfortable and confident. Most importantly, dangerous. With weapons spread all over the field, Dallas continues to flash one of the scariest passing attacks in football, giving Cowboy Nation a reason to stay locked in.

More importantly, the mindset has not changed. Speaking about the aggressive approach, Schottenheimer made it clear he is not backing off. After a first half that produced 289 yards and 24 points, he doubled down.

“We trust our guys, we trust Dak, we got playmakers everywhere. That’s the way we’re gonna play the rest of the year.”

In other words, even with the postseason off the table, the Cowboys are not folding. Still, the situation around Schottenheimer remains complicated.

When Dallas moved on from Mike McCarthy, the reaction was loud. And fair. McCarthy delivered three playoff trips in four years. Replacing him with his offensive coordinator, who had never been an NFL head coach, felt risky. Skepticism followed Schottenheimer from day one.

Yet, Christmas Day helped his case. At AT&T Stadium’s second home away from home, the Cowboys offense piled up over 400 total yards. Dak once again led the charge. And while the season as a whole has been uneven, performances like this make it easier for Cowboy Nation to believe the fight is real. And not done yet.