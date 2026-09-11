Cowboys’ Injury Report Gets New Addition Ahead of Giants Clash Amid Tyler Smith Setback

Even though the 2026 NFL season has begun, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to come out of the tunnel for their Week 1 clash. They will be facing the New York Giants on Sunday, September 13. But days ahead of the game, injuries are becoming the storyline for the Cowboys.

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According to Cowboys staff writer Patrik Walker, Thursday’s practice report provided a clear update on the roster’s health. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker did not participate due to personal reasons, while offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius was limited in practice as he works through a knee issue. On a more encouraging note for the defense, lineman Jonathan Bullard was a full participant despite dealing with a groin injury.

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A few days after reports of a minor fire breakout at the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, the players gathered at The Frisco to prepare for their season opener against the Giants. On September 9 and September 10, they held practice sessions to finalize their preparations. But little did they know, the injury concerns would grow more around their roster.

Cowboys’ Cornelius and Bullard were already dealing with knee and groin issues. Yet, they still participated in the Thursday practice session in limited and full capacity.

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Meanwhile, Schoonmaker, who was present on Wednesday, missed the next day’s training session. Not just that, he was also added to the injury report alongside Cornelius and Bullard. However, unlike the offensive and defensive linemen, Schoonmaker wasn’t literally out due to an injury.

Instead, he missed the practice due to an excused absence for personal reasons. Now, just days ahead of the Week 1 clash, such a situation complicates things and makes the roster thin. However, the tight end room may not have any trouble due to the fresh injury reports.

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As things stand, Dallas Cowboys star TE Jake Ferguson (starter) is fit and healthy to start against the New York Giants. And along with him, backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford signed a fresh three-year contract extension and will be available for the season opener.

However, the same cannot be said for every position.

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Cowboys place guard Tyler Smith on the Injured Reserve list

Tyler Smith has been a foundational pillar on the Cowboys’ offensive line, locking down the starting left guard spot over the last four complete seasons. He has a total of 4,249 snaps in 63 games under his name. However, heading into the 2026 season, a shadow of doubt hangs over his immediate availability.

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On Wednesday, September 9, the Dallas Cowboys placed Tyler Smith on the Injured Reserve list after he injured his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his left thumb in training camp. The severity of the injury was quite extreme, so Smith had to undergo surgery on September 8.

As things stand, Smith is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks. Because he is on short-term Injured Reserve, he must sit out a minimum of four weeks. As a result, the realistic target is a return to action around Week 6 or Week 7.

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However, amid that, the Cowboys’ left guard duties will fall on the shoulders of T.J. Bass, who has played 48 games but started only 10 of them.