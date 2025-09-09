Inside the Star: Schottenheimer’s Gameplan & Locker Room Expectations After Week 1 Loss

Week 1 is in the books. A 24-20 loss to the Eagles stings, but the Cowboys aren’t hitting the panic button. Monday at The Star was all about reviewing, regrouping, and shifting focus to Sunday’s home opener against the Giants.

“This is a new week,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “We went over the Eagles game, pointed out the things we did well, the areas we can improve, and how we’re going to attack the next one.”

The game started with chaos before it even started. Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott, immediately setting a tense tone. The first half felt like a highlight reel: Dallas and Philly trading blows, touchdowns on nearly every drive. Javonte Williams powered two TDs for the Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey added two field goals, and the Eagles leaned on their running game to rack up 123 yards and three TDs by halftime. Score: 21-20, Eagles.

The second half was a grind. Rain delayed the game for over an hour, and both offenses sputtered. Philly managed just a field goal, but that was enough. Dallas had opportunities late, including red zone looks and deep shots, but couldn’t convert. CeeDee Lamb had a rough night with four drops, three of them in the fourth quarter, including a critical fourth-down chance that could have kept the game alive.

“It was a game where we had chances and didn’t finish,” Schottenheimer admitted. “Third-and-longs piled up, and we just didn’t capitalize.”

“I’m proud of how they competed, but I don’t find any moral victories when this team’s built on a culture that’s all about winning,” Schottenheimer had said post the loss. “You don’t find moral victories in losing.”

Stephen Jones opens up about the Cowboys’ loss against the Eagles

COO Stephen Jones isn’t a fan of moral victories either. “We had opportunities and didn’t get it done,” he said. “Everyone in this building knows it. We’ve got to be better.”

Accountability is already showing. Lamb hit the JUGS machine on his day off, exactly the kind of effort the Cowboys demand from their stars. “I expect nothing less from CeeDee,” Jones said. “He’s going to make more plays than he doesn’t. That’s why we love having him on this team.”

Health-wise, the Cowboys came out of Philly mostly unscathed. Guyton played every offensive snap. Trevon Diggs saw action on 26 of 62 defensive plays. Outside of standard bumps and bruises, the team is ready to roll against New York.

Tyler Booker is already thinking ahead. “Every game is like a one-week season,” he said. “I treat every matchup like it’s the Super Bowl.” While Tyler Guyton added that early wins in the division matter. “Momentum matters. We need to start strong against New York.”

Tuesday is a day off. Wednesday through Friday? Full practices. Saturday? Light walk-through. Sunday? Noon kickoff at AT&T Stadium.