Cowboys’ Interest in Ohio State Star Could Lead to Blockbuster Draft-Day Trade to Replace Micah Parsons

Essentials Inside The Story Arvell Reese has emerged as a potential answer to the Cowboys’ defensive woes if drafted.

With other franchises holding higher picks than the Cowboys, analysts believe drafting him is unlikely.

Explore how Arvell Reese will fit into the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys spent much of this offseason trying to revamp a defense that struggled badly last year, and with the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, Dallas is expected to target a defensive star capable of replacing the impact once made by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. And if anything, their recent pre-draft activity also hints that something big could be brewing in Dallas.

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“Ohio State LB Arvell Reese has had Top 30 visits with the Jets, Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Chiefs, and Cowboys,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported via X on April 3. “@MoveTheSticks has Reese as the No. 2 pick by NYJ in his latest mock draft.”

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After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the shocking decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last offseason, Dallas struggled to generate pressure consistently in the past season. Without a dominant pass rusher, the Cowboys’ defensive unit collapsed and finished the 2025 season ranked 30th in the NFL, allowing 377 yards per game. So the question becomes obvious: how do the Cowboys fix that problem quickly?

The Cowboys currently hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 12 and No. 20 overall. So, if the Cowboys want to remain competitive in a win-now window, they need to draft a defensive playmaker who can make an immediate impact. Now, while the Cowboys reportedly hosted Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese for a Top 30 visit, it has fueled speculation that Dallas could be making a move for him in the upcoming draft.

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However, many mock drafts suggest Arvell Reese may not last long enough for Dallas to pick him at No. 12. In his latest mock draft, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has projected the New York Jets selecting Reese with the No. 2 overall pick. Meanwhile, EssentiallySports’ Luke Hubbard also suggested in his seventh-round mock draft that Reese would be picked early by the Jets.

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But after trading away quarterback Justin Fields, the Jets will want to draft a QB in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft. At the same time, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently hinted that Dallas could be one of the most aggressive teams on draft night, with a need to move up significantly to land big playmakers.

“Trading out of No. 3 remains one of the priorities, or one of the things that could absolutely happen with Arizona,” McShay said on the April 4 episode of The McShay Show podcast. “There’s a lot of buzz about Dallas, and what comes to the noise, with Dallas trading up from 12 to three to get Bailey, right? Keep it in state. Texas Tech, pass rusher. Most importantly, they’ve put all their efforts into rebuilding that defense over the last year.”

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If the Cowboys are willing to jump as high as the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, as McShay suggested, it clearly shows how determined they are to revamp their defense. Could that same aggressiveness apply to securing a replacement for Micah Parsons?

One possible strategy would involve the Cowboys packaging both of their first-round picks in a trade with the Jets for the No. 2 overall selection. That move would give the Cowboys full control to draft Arvell Reese before another team swoops in.

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Is Arvell Reese truly a replacement for Micah Parsons in Dallas?

At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Arvell Reese has the size, athleticism, and upside that NFL teams look for in a modern defensive disruptor. At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Reese also stunned scouts by running the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. Last month, NFL Draft analyst Joel Klatt even went as far as suggesting Reese might eventually surpass Micah Parsons in the NFL.

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“I know this is gonna get me in trouble,” Klatt said in an interview on March 18. “He [Arvell Reese] is a longer, more physical Micah Parsons, and he’s just scratching the surface. So he can do all the things from a versatility standpoint that Micah can do. And yet he’s just scratching the surface. He’s bigger than Micah, and he’s longer than Micah.”

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

During his time at Penn State, Micah Parsons played two seasons at linebacker and recorded 192 tackles along with 6.5 sacks. When the Cowboys selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they quickly realized his ability to rush the passer. So, Dallas eventually moved Parsons into a hybrid edge role where he regularly terrorized opposing quarterbacks.

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Parsons tallied 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, and 112 QB hits during the four seasons that he played for the Cowboys. Interestingly, Arvell Reese is looking to follow a similar path as Parsons in the NFL.

Although he played primarily as a linebacker at Ohio State, Reese has already expressed an interest in transitioning to a full-time edge rusher role in the NFL. Reese’s college production suggests he has the ability to make that shift successfully. In 2024, Reese appeared in all 16 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 43 tackles while helping Ohio State capture the CFP national championship.

However, Arvell Reese’s breakout season came in 2025. During his first full year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Reese played all 14 games and tallied 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Those performances earned him Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors along with first-team All-American recognition.

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With that résumé, it seems inevitable that Reese will hear his name called very early during the 2026 NFL Draft. For the Cowboys, Reese’s ability to rush the passer while also contributing at linebacker could help solve two major defensive issues at once. So, while Jerry Jones is known to make bold gambles, this could absolutely be the type of move that the Cowboys need.