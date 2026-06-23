Cowboys Invite Local UFL Champions for Tryouts Days After Making Triple Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys had a solid offensive unit in the 2025-26 season, but it was their defense that let them down as they conceded 511 points. Finishing second in the NFC East and missing the postseason was not how Brian Schottenheimer had pictured his first season as head coach. However, going into his second season, the HC is leaving no stone unturned to get the team into the postseason.

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After already signing three recruits from the United Football League on June 18, 2026, the Cowboys’ front office has invited two more UFL players to work out for them, in the form of DC Defender’s running back Deon Jackson and linebacker Micah Baskerville, as reported by UFL insider James Larsen on June 22, 2026.

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Following a 2026 draft that focused on repairing the defense, the Cowboys are looking to provide more depth at certain positions. Drafting safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Malachi Lawrence in Round 1, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham in Round 2, shows the team’s commitment to fixing the defensive holes in their roster. Bringing Jackson and Baskerville in for workouts is an attempt to bridge all gaps.

Jackson and Baskerville won the UFL Championship in 2025, defeating the Michigan Panthers 58-34.

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Jackson put in the performance of a lifetime in 2026. He was named the UFL rushing yards leader as well as the UFL rushing touchdowns leader. Jackson’s receptions off of 2025 Championship Game MVP Jordan Ta’amu and his incredible runs got him named to the 2026 All-UFL Team as well.

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The Cowboys are looking at Jackson due to his previous NFL experience as well. Jackson went undrafted in 2021 but was later signed by the Indianapolis Colts. After joining the active roster in November, he played 28 games for them across three years, recording 283 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. Short, unproductive stints with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New York Jets led him to the UFL.

Baskerville, on the other hand, signed with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted in 2023, but eventually ended up playing for the Defenders by May 2025. His very first season won him the UFL championship.

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While the Cowboys have had a good offseason, their depth is a little bit of a concern. Other than running back Javonte Williams, the roster does not inspire confidence in that position. Jackson could be a reliable RB in such a depth chart, with his quick feet and receiving prowess.

In addition, DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters are both the starting linebackers for Dallas, but the LBs after will not match the level that the starters perform at. This is where Baskerville comes in, as he ca step up when needed or at least put pressure on the others in the LB room.

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But the two are not the only names that the Cowboys are eyeing to plug the holes in their existing roster.

The Cowboys sign three UFL players after the 2026 NFL Draft

Before inviting Jackson and Baskerville to work out for them, the Cowboys had already signed three members of the UFL squad to their team less than a week ago, on June 18. The recruits include WR Denzel Mims from the Dallas Renegades, CB Ameer Speed from the Houston Gamblers, and OL Chris Glaser from the Columbus Aviators.

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This came after a few roster changes led to three other players being removed from active playtime. OL Matt Hennessy has been moved to season-ending injury reserve in light of his recent neck surgery. CB Corey Ballentine and WR Romello Brinson were also released by Dallas to make space for the recruits.

Mims has previously played for the Jets, who drafted him in the second round of the 2020 Draft. Over three years with the Jets, Mims saw action in 30 games, starting half of them. He recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards, but was unable to score any touchdowns. Mims’ time with the Dallas Renegades saw him play a total of five games. His speed on the outside can help advance the scrimmage line for Dallas.

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To further their defensive strength, former 2023 sixth-round pick Speed also found his way on the Cowboys squad on June 18. The Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. native was drafted by the New England Patriots before a journeyman career with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

Chris Glaser of the Aviators has played a total of 8 NFL games in his career since being signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2022. The big man will be tasked with protecting the QB and allowing for longer, more accurate throws.

This off-season is shaping up to be a time of rebuilding for the Cowboys. The front office is scouting, testing, and signing players to bolster their chances at a title run in 2027.