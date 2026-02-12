Cowboys Issue Clarification on Neglecting Defense Amid Maxx Crosby Trade Links

Defense has been a real problem for the Dallas Cowboys. Although their offense has been great, their defense has cost them games, leading to them missing out on the playoffs. Safety is one such position that is regarded as the last line of defense, but when it comes to prioritizing them during draft picks, Dallas has barely made any attempt.

“To me, a safety must be highly regarded to draft that high unless capable of moving into the slot on the nickel to not only cover but be a willing run stopper,” said Mickey Spagnola of the Dallas Cowboys blog.

Tommy Yarrish shared the same view, but added a few elements of his own.

“I think it’s because a lot of teams can get away with having “average” safeties and still win games,” Yarrish said

He further added, “So while some teams may say to themselves, ‘Hey, I think we’re good at safety, let’s use our picks/free agency money elsewhere,’ if you can find a guy at the very back of your defense that fits what you do on defense, you can be in business.”

While safety seems to be a real concern for the Cowboys, they are now eyeing All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby. It is a surprise considering they let go of Micah Parsons last season. However, this season has been an eye-opener for them, and they have already sent an inquiry for the Raiders‘ player.

This is a developing story…