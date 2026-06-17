“It Doesn’t Affect My Life”: Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Drops Blunt Verdict on Brendan Sorsby Amid Supplemental Draft Buzz

The NFL offseason found its next big story when Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby applied for the NFL supplemental draft. If deemed eligible to be part of the supplemental draft, he could be a player any team could add by sacrificing their future picks.

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The Dallas Cowboys last drafted a QB in 2020, when they picked Ben DiNucci in the seventh round. With an option like Sorsby available, Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the team’s interest. However, the Cowboys’ HC gave his firm stance, which indicated a lot about his chances of playing for the franchise.

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“Honestly, I know it’s a big storyline, I haven’t followed it much,” said Brian Schottenheimer on Wednesday. “I’m aware just enough to be dangerous. So I really don’t have any honest opinions. If we get to the point where we’re interested, then certainly I’ll have an opinion. But as of now, it doesn’t affect my life. I’m focused on the 90 guys we have here.”

Earlier in January, Sorsbsy announced that he would be transferring to Texas Tech University from Cincinnati. But later in April, investigations into his gambling came to light. Having placed over $90,000 in bets during his college years, the NCAA took away his eligibility completely. However, after going to the court, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction to continue playing for the Red Raiders.

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While it prevented the NCAA from punishing him, he was going to be suspended for the first two games of the season. However, there was a lot of debate on him being allowed to play in college, and members of the Big 12 even had plans to boycott playing Texas Tech due to the decision from the court.

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This prompted an entry into the NFL Supplemental draft. Despite all the controversy around him, his stats show that he is a capable quarterback. Last season, he recorded 2,800 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.

He had a pass completion rate of 61.6%. Sorbsy’s playstyle includes him being a dual-threat QB. He highlighted that ability by adding 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 100 carries. So, the 22-year-old comes with an impressive resume, with scouts even saying that he could go in the first or second round of the draft had he been eligible.

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He could be a good addition to the Cowboys, considering Dak Prescott will be 33 by the end of July. Moreover, they also lack a strong quarterback room.

They have Joe Milton III, who is yet to cross the 250 passing yards mark after two seasons. There is also Sam Howell, who last started a game in 2023 for the Washington Commanders. Besides Prescott, the franchise doesn’t seem to have invested in a quality quarterback for years. But Schottenheimer is not willing to pay any attention to Sorsby stories unless the organization expresses serious interest, which has not been the case.

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While Schottenheimer has already put the Sorsby rumors behind him, he was excited to see George Pickens, who returned to the Cowboys for the start of minicamp.

Brian Schottenheimer is ‘fired up’ about George Pickens

Finally, after months of chatter and the missing of OTAs saga, wide receiver George Pickens attended the Cowboys minicamp on June 16. Pickens neither attended voluntary camp nor the OTAs. When head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the wideout attending the minicamp, he said that he could only “expect” him to be there. But when he saw Pickens at the minicamp, the head coach was elated.

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“I had great visits with George, and I’m fired up to have him back,” Brian Schottenheimer said of Pickens. “He’s fired up to be here. He’ll do all the mock game, and he’ll do all the individual, but we’ll keep him out of team — just let him watch.”

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 interviews after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 23, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Eagles at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon16925112312175

While Pickens was there on June 16, he did not participate in team drills. He did limited practice as the Cowboys are prioritising his health over training. They want to protect him from suffering any injury so late in the offseason. It could potentially hurt their Super Bowl dreams if Pickens is injured. They did the same with Prescott, who is suffering from a sore knee.

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Pickens is coming off a record-breaking season where he added 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 93 receptions. Following that, he wanted a long-term deal with the Cowboys. But the franchise could only offer him a franchise tag because of the low salary cap. It was a long process, and the All-Pro finally decided to agree to the franchise tag, which guarantees him $27.3 million this coming season.

Despite worries about him not being there, it is a relief to the Cowboys Nation to see George Pickens in training. They will be hoping he continues training well and helps the franchise put on strong performances when the regular season starts.