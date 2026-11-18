Jerry Jones has built a fortune estimated at $23.2 billion, owns one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, and has spent decades shaping the Dallas Cowboys in his image. Yet, according to franchise legend Darren Woodson, none of that makes the team’s continued struggles any easier for its owner to accept. After another damaging defeat, the former safety offered a glimpse into how deeply the Cowboys’ lack of success still affects Jones.

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Woodson dismissed the idea that Jones is simply comfortable with his wealth and status despite the team’s disappointing results. Asked whether the Cowboys owner was devastated by the prolonged wait for another championship, Woodson had a clear answer.

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“It hurts his heart because he’s such a competitor. He is probably one of the most competitive people,” Woodson said on the Haymaker podcast on Wednesday. “He’ll love you. He’s charismatic, the whole nine, but he wants to win. He wants to win. And it’s just they haven’t figured it out. They really haven’t.”

Woodson acknowledged that the owner and his son, executive vice president Stephen Jones, want to win, but insisted that the responsibility to turn things around remains with the family.

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“Stephen’s the same way. They want to win. But no one’s feeling sorry for him. I seriously, like, you look at anyone outside of the Cowboys organization, even the fans, no one’s feeling sorry for Jerry and Stephen and the Jones family. They got to get it right,” he added.

The comments came after Dallas fell 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers on November 15, dropping to a 4-6 record. Dallas put up 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the late push was not enough to complete the comeback.

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The defense had no answers for San Francisco, giving up a franchise-record 584 yards at home. Brock Purdy finished with 389 passing yards and three touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey added 223 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns.

The loss also brought Woodson’s concerns about the Cowboys’ defensive setup back into focus. Earlier in the show, he said Dallas cannot build a championship-level defense around just one star. The team needs reliable linebackers and more depth up front. He also stressed the need for players who understand and carry out their roles.

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“There’s nothing else. This is black and white. They have to figure out a way to get the chemistry right within this organization,” Woodson said, stressing that the problem extends beyond individual talent. “And it hasn’t been for it’s been 30-something years.”

Jones has made the Cowboys one of the most valuable franchises in sports, but that success has not translated into the results he wants on the field. He bought the team in 1989 for $150 million. Forbes valued the Cowboys at $17 billion in 2026 and put Jones and his family’s fortune at $23.2 billion.

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Woodson’s comments suggest that money has done little to ease Jones’ frustration with the team’s results. Dallas now has to respond to another disappointing loss.

Adding star players alone will not solve the problem. The Cowboys need to find the right mix of talent and get everyone working together if they want to win consistently.