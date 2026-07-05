“It Was Awful”: Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Reveals Family’s Emotional Struggle Before Landing Cowboys Job

Every coaching breakthrough has a backstory, but few are as emotionally charged as Brian Schottenheimer’s. Before he was promoted to a head coaching role with the Dallas Cowboys, Schotty served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Between Mike McCarthy’s departure and Schottenheimer’s promotion, there were 11 days. Recently, Schotty’s wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer, revealed how terrifying those 11 days were for their family.

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“It was awful. I’m not going to lie,” said Gemmi on The Twins Take Podcast. “It kind of came out of nowhere. So, I think walking through that part of it, just sort of trying to grasp the idea of like, are we really going to stay here and do this? That was really the hardest part. If he got this job, I knew what he would do with it. I think just the unknown was definitely the hardest part for me… I always knew that whenever he got his chance, he would thrive, and he would do incredible things like he’s doing right now. But it was really tough. I’m not going to lie.”

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Gemmi’s emotional struggle before Brian’s appointment as head coach is understandable. She has been a constant witness to the hardships the Cowboys’ HC endured to reach where he is now. In 2006, Brian was the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets and was also deemed one of the top coaching prospects. But when he applied for multiple head coaching jobs between 2007 and 2012, he received rejection.

After 2012, his phone stopped ringing for any head coach based interviews, and Schotty spent over a decade grinding through tough coordinator cycles and short tenures with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks. At that time, Gemmi had to handle the stress of moving their two children across different cities to support her husband.

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Imago Dec 25, 2025: Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer during the Washington Commanders game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. /CSM Landover United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_018 Copyright: xJustinxCooperx

Then Brian joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst. After a year in 2023, he was promoted to the offensive coordinator. Working together with Mike McCarthy, Brian impressed the front office right from his debut season. That same year, the Cowboys finished first in the NFL in points scored (509 total points).

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But when McCarthy parted ways after the 2024 season, it also created uncertainty around Schotty’s future. However, the Cowboys eventually promoted Brian as the head coach. Although Brian finished his rookie season with a 7-9-1 record, he appeared quite motivated to achieve his goals for the coming season. “Super Bowl LXI, Feb. 14, 2027. That’s where we plan on being,” Schotty said.