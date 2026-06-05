“It’s Annoying”: CeeDee Lamb Gets Real on Facing Off Against New Cowboys Defense Under Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys‘ CeeDee Lamb tends to be a big headache for opposing defenses. An important playmaker for the team, he had to watch his efforts go in vain with a defense that let rivals walk all over them. He told Ross Tucker in April this year that he was used to bad defenses while playing in college, so he focused on the job at hand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But this season, the new-look Cowboys defense seems to be giving him some trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been annoying to prepare against, but obviously, to see it in practice every day, it’s kind of unique,” Lamb told NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “Just seeing different guys communicate, to being able to understand and take what they learn from the meeting room and being able to easily translate it on the field. It’s good to go against; it’s very tricky.”

Lamb’s words should be a major reassurance to fans, especially after the nightmare that unfolded in the defense last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas’ 251.5 passing yards allowed per game and 30.1 points allowed per game rank last in the league. The team also finished 30th in total yards allowed per game with 377.0 and 23rd in rushing yards allowed with 125.5 per game. The pass rush was also minimal last season, with only 35 sacks coming in.

With those results, it was clear that changes had to happen. Dallas moved on from Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator and brought Christian Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the first time the latter has held a coordinator position in the league. But Dallas trusting him to change such a troubling defense is a big sign that the team is doing away with its old identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys needed help pretty much everywhere on the defense entering this season. Per ESPN, there will be seven new starters on this side of the ball since the 2025 season finale, and the Cowboys will have to depend on a lot of young talent this season. It was time Dallas changed their perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was very evident in the linebacker room, which has historically been plagued by injuries in veteran players. But this year, the Cowboys waited to address this problem in the draft, where they picked up Jaishawn Barham. Dallas also traded for San Francisco 49ers’ Dee Winters. The rookie and the Year 4 linebacker will be helping out DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to have a big year too.

At cornerback, Dallas might have scored a sleeper hit in Cobie Durant, who was traded from the Los Angeles Rams. In his fifth year, he will be competing with a still young Shavon Revel Jr. for the outside corner spot, per ESPN. Both bring immense upside with their potential, but Durant, with his experience, should bring some stability to this front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s Caleb Downs, the crown jewel of Dallas’ offseason additions. The versatile defensive back is expected to play a big role as a rookie, presumably as a nickelback. Downs has a nose for the ball, and hasn’t allowed a single touchdown when he was targeted.

“I think we did a [expletive] of a job,” quarterback Dak Prescott said at the Cowboys’ annual Reliant Home Run Derby event. “Just being around these guys for two weeks, looks like they’re a lot of high-character guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With so many changes taking place, much of the attention now shifts to Parker.

Christian Parker changes the Cowboys’ defense

Parker quickly started putting his stamp on the defense. Dallas could be rolling into the season with as many as seven or even eight new starters, while also moving away from its old scheme and introducing a new 3-4-based approach, something Parker addressed early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first thing is we’re going to be multiple,” Parker said in February 2026. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

Parker’s blueprint is going to make Dallas stronger and more versatile on defense. Per an analysis by Inside The Star’s Cody Warren, the interior of the Denver Broncos defensive line was no lighter than 305 pounds. When Parker was at Green Bay, that weight was at 310 pounds. In Dallas, the new DC will get to experiment with a 320-pound threat in Otito Ogbonnia.

Warren also found that safeties were not limited to the deep, and could target tight ends and help in the run. Expect Dallas’ secondary to be markedly different with Parker’s plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve changed this defense…” team owner Jerry Jones said in April. “What you’re seeing going on right now is a product of three or four or five years or maybe more that we just haven’t been able to ultimately get where we’re trying to go and be a contender. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be fresh; we’ve got a lot of great energy here.”

With new faces on the coaching staff and roster, the focus now shifts to whether these changes can deliver results for America’s Team.