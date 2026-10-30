“It’s Really Unfair”: Troy Aikman Regrets Putting Jerry Jones in a Tough Spot Amid ESPN Exit Rumors

Troy Aikman has known the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for decades, first as his quarterback and now as a broadcaster. However, the impending end of his stint in the broadcasting booth and the team owner also addressing his future have put Aikman at a crossroads. On a radio show, he hinted that Jones getting involved was unnecessary.

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“Now, the last thing that I want is I was answering a question, and I think it’s really unfair to Jerry that he then has to answer these questions as far as, hey, would you bring Troy back, or would you have a role for him?” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket. “I mean, there’s no real good answer that he can give. And the reality of it is that wasn’t the conversation.

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“You know, we briefly touched on it just because I felt that maybe I backed him into a corner that he didn’t deserve to be backed into. He didn’t ask for it. And so we were clear on that. He totally understood. And yet he was very complimentary if something like that were to ever take place, with the idea that we’re not having those conversations at this time…”

Considering everything that has already been made public about his future with ESPN, it seems unlikely that Troy Aikman retains his job at the network. His longtime broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, earned his extension much before it was announced in September, according to Puck. Aikman was disappointed that he didn’t get his before the season began.

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Now that the season is underway and he is still without a new contract, Aikman believes he will be a “free agent” after the Super Bowl broadcast, the first ever for ESPN.

The uncertainty around the veteran’s career has now roped in Jerry Jones. Asked on 105.3 The FAN about whether he would hire Aikman for a serious front-office job, Jones was direct.

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“Yeah. Yes, I could and would,” he replied. “It’s that simple because I do think that much of him, with his basic command and understanding and knowledge of NFL football. He certainly is qualified to do any of the things that have been mentioned.

“So let me make it real clear: Troy Aikman is just getting started in his life. … I think the world of him. … He’s outstanding. The answer is not that we’re necessarily going to do anything more direct with the team at this time, but don’t rule it out. It’s very possible.”

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This might just be a team owner banking on the relationship he built with his former player, who also won Dallas three Super Bowls. But Aikman will not be a sympathy hire. He consulted in a similar role for the Miami Dolphins in the offseason while they searched for a general manager and head coach. It is unknown if he has a formal agreement with the team right now.

That experience is a big reason Aikman keeps getting mentioned alongside former players like Matt Millen and John Lynch, who made the jump into executive roles. He told Mike Fisher he would be open to talking with Jerry Jones, though he doesn’t know if the chance will ever arrive.

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Previously, he was skeptical of working in the Dallas Cowboys front office. Aikman has criticized Jones before, particularly in his way of running things.

“It’s a real long shot,” Aikman said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas in 2019. “It’s unlikely Jerry will ever bring somebody in who can help this team in that regard because he’s been real stubborn and steadfast that he’s the one in charge.

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“I think in a lot of ways, until that changes, this team is going to have some problems. But would he ever ask me to come be a part of it? That would be a real leap of faith. I don’t envision that happening and I don’t envision that happening at any point, quite honestly, no matter who’s in charge out there.”

Nothing is official, and Aikman still has a season of broadcasting to finish. But with his contract nearing the finish line, and Jones openly leaving the door ajar, Aikman’s next move could be bigger than a new TV deal.