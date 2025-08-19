Jaydon Blue Confirms Return Timeline After Brian Schottenheimer’s Injury Update on Cowboys RB

The rising rookie, an electric presence throughout the Cowboys’ training camp, went down with a bone bruise and failed to make his gridiron debut in the preseason. But the tides are changing for Jaydon Blue at last, and with it, HC Brian Schottenheimer’s hopes for a last bit of preseason flair ignite.

The HC himself dropped a positive update on his health recently. As Schotty noted, “Trending positively. We’ll see how he does today and tomorrow, but I’m hopeful that he can get out there and play.” In an RB room rife with competition, Blue had earned himself first-team offense reps at camp and gathered some clutch highlight reels to show for it. Competing against Miles Sanders, Phil Mafah, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis, now the man himself has shared an update about his return to the field.

On his official X handle, Jaydon Blue posted a series of pictures from his training camp days, along with one image of him standing in the stadium, watching something faraway with anticipation etched in his eyes. The words said it all: “See ya soon😉⏳” The rookie RB’s debut is loading, and if all goes well, we will see him on Friday as the Dallas Cowboys go head-to-head with the Falcons.

AD

Stay tuned, this story is developing…