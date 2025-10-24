Jerry Jones Admits To Playing Mind Games With Trade Amid Cowboys’ Maxx Crosby Interest

The chatter around the Dallas Cowboys isn’t letting up. With the November 4 trade deadline a little more than a week away, the Cowboys have yet to shore up their defense properly. It’s the only chink in the armor, fixing which could propel Dallas into playoff contention and maybe even beyond. But is a trade looming? Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hinting at just that, with his signature flair for media moves.

In a recent interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones was asked about impending trades. His response? “I do think this team has a chance to be in competition. So under that criteria – and that’s a good one and that’s all the reason in the world to have your alert side up – … in that case I do have my eyes open and interest level up.”

But is Jerry calling the teams to take a peek at who’s available for trades? Well, not directly. As JJ further added, “I use you to call. I use media to express an interest all the time. It’s not uncommon, and it’s very effective.”

One of the biggest moves that shaped the 90’s dynasty for the Dallas Cowboys had followed a similar trajectory. After losing spectacularly against the dominant athleticism of Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones had publicly called him out in a presser, telling Sanders he needs to join the Cowboys. These days, Jerry has taken a quieter approach, not naming anyone outright but letting the league know he’s open for business.

The upside to this strategy? One media statement from Jerry, and the teams can start making the calls with offers. This gives the Cowboys a wide array of talent to choose from, without stirring headlines unless absolutely necessary. But speaking of headlines, the biggest name circling around Dallas for a trade right now happens to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby. But is a trade happening?

Maxx Crosby for the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones & Co. have been quite outspoken about their need to address their defensive depth. They are equipped with premium draft picks from the Micah Parsons trade, which could be used to acquire top-tier talent. But are the Raiders on that list of calls? As Clarence Hill Jr. recently noted on X, “the Cowboys have not made any contact with the Raiders about Maxx Crosby.” This does fit Jerry’s bill of not talking directly, but there may be something brewing in the backend that no one but the Jones family is privy to.

The Raiders, as per reports, have made it known to Crosby that they don’t have any plans of trading him away. Crosby, meanwhile, is playing the silent game with speculations around him. When asked about the situation in a locker room interview, Crosby gave a “sly smile”, per insider Paul Gutierrez, and only said, “I plead the fifth.”

The league’s insiders are offering mixed ‌reports. Some say the Cowboys are making calls to the Raiders for Crosby, while others believe Jerry Jones’ media anecdotes are the only updates there are. Whatever the case, the trade deadline is near, and we should have a definitive answer soon enough. For now, we wait for the trade hammer to fall.