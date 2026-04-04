Jerry Jones and Cowboys Plan Next Big Offseason Move Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft, per Reports

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to reshape their roster, owner Jerry Jones appears to be thinking big ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Rather than simply adding another rookie, the team is reportedly exploring a move that could involve packaging their draft picks in a deal with another franchise. It’s a clear sign they’re willing to be aggressive if it means landing a true difference-maker.

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“The Arizona Cardinals have had draft trade talks with the Dallas Cowboys centered around David Bailey, per @McShay13,” PHNX Cardinals posted on X.

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Even after acquiring Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys still need an edge rusher. It looks like the Dallas Cowboys could be preparing to make a big move up the draft board to land one of the top defensive prospects.

The Arizona Cardinals, who currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, and the Cowboys, sitting at No. 12 and No. 20, have reportedly been in pre-draft discussions about a possible trade involving the Cardinals’ third pick. From what is being said, the main focus of those talks is David Bailey, a standout pass rusher out of Texas Tech.

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NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay also backed up the possibility on his show.

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“Trading out of No. 3 remains one of the priorities, or one of the things that could absolutely happen with Arizona,” McShay said on Friday. “There’s a lot of buzz around Dallas and all the noise about them moving up from 12 to three to get Bailey.”

Bailey is a defensive end who spent time at both Stanford and Texas Tech during his college career. Starting at Stanford, where he recorded 111 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks over three seasons.

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He then took a major leap in his senior year at Texas Tech, finishing with 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. He received the title of Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and All-American honors.

Bailey has the ability to widen his rush path early to create space around the edge, and he shows strong pass rush instincts by quickly reacting to blockers and adjusting in real time.

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With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker transitioning the Cowboys to a 3-4 base defense, Bailey’s skill set could be a great fit alongside other key additions.

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Another potential NFL Draft landing spot for David Bailey

Bailey has consistently been ranked among the top three edge rushers in this year’s draft class, and some even believe he is the best of the group and have several contenders.

According to reports from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, he spent time visiting both the Dallas Cowboys, who hold the 12th pick, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who pick at No. 9. He had also previously met with the Arizona Cardinals, who own the third overall pick, after the NFL Combine.

Much like the Cowboys, edge rusher is one of the Chiefs’ biggest needs in this draft, along with a few other positions, according to NFL Nation analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid. Kansas City currently lacks a reliable pass rusher on the edge opposite George Karlaftis. Even though it is a major need, Bailey is the only edge rusher the Chiefs have hosted for a top-30 visit so far.

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This makes Bailey’s visit significant, particularly because the Chiefs may need to trade up from their ninth pick position if they hope to get Bailey as their draft choice. Fortunately, the Chiefs can afford to do so, considering the fact that they have nine draft choices.

Bailey wrapped up his college career with 163 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 29 sacks, establishing himself as a dependable defender with his numbers. In addition, Bailey ended up tying for most sacks in college Division I in 2025 with 14.5.

The Chiefs normally prefer bigger defensive ends, and Bailey is estimated to weigh 250 pounds. However, it is still possible for Bailey to gain more weight, in addition to compensating for the lack of strength using explosiveness.

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Given the talent Bailey possesses, both the Cowboys and the Chiefs stand out as strong potential landing spots for the talented defensive end.