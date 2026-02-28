Jerry Jones Announces Brandon Aubrey Contract News After Cowboys Kicker’s Public Statement

Essentials Inside The Story
- Jerry Jones talks about Brandon Aubrey amid a historic offer on the table
- Cowboys likely apply second-round tender
- Contract talks continue as rumors swirl around elite kicker value
A record-setting contract offer is on the table for Brandon Aubrey, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits the deal to keep his star kicker in Dallas is far from done. ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer shared the news on X on Saturday, confirming Dallas values its star kicker.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“We first of all think he’s outstanding, love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys,” Jerry Jones said. “We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. And so that’s a way of not trying to negotiate with anything that I might say here, but we’ve got a good offer on the table for him.”
Jerry Jones acknowledged Cowboys have offer that would make Brandon Aubrey highest paid kicker. What else? pic.twitter.com/dYIy1Hjn5v
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 28, 2026
Negotiations have dragged on for months. The Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, addressed the situation during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He invited local reporters onto his luxury bus on Friday for over an hour of conversation. Jones didn’t avoid the topic by discussing the contract news, showing how serious the talks are.
Aubrey has been one of the best stories for the Cowboys over the past two seasons. He holds the NFL record for six field goals made from 60 yards or more and is now looking to reset the market at his position. Now, with an offer that would make him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, things just got interesting.
The 30-year-old also had a fantastic 2025 season with 36 of 42 field goals across 17 games while missing just one extra point out of 47 tries. Aubrey turned long-distance kicks into routine points, drilling 11 of 17 field goals from beyond 50 yards. Across his career, he has converted 112 of 127 attempts, and his career-long is a booming 65-yard field goal.
For now, the Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey remain in talks. Jerry Jones made it clear that the team values him and has put a strong offer on the table. But until both sides agree on the final number, the contract is still unfinished. Dallas wants its record-setting kicker back, and the coming weeks will decide how this situation ends.
Brandon Aubrey publicly responds to contract speculation
While the Cowboys believe they have made a serious offer, outside reports created confusion about the actual numbers. It was suggested that Brandon Aubrey was unhappy with the proposal and wanted a deal closer to $10 million per year. That figure would completely reset the kicker market across the NFL.
Aubrey decided to address the talk directly. On Wednesday, an NFL kicker posted a one-word response on Instagram: “Fake.”
The comment came under a discussion questioning whether he deserved a market-changing contract. His short reply quickly gained attention and made it clear he disagreed with how the situation was being presented.
Bryan Broaddus on Brandon Aubrey saying the report that the #DallasCowboys‘ offer was $7.5M and his agent countered with $10M was “Fake”:
“They did not offer him $7.5M per. … They offered near $7M.”@gavindawson: Is it fake that he’s looking for $10M?
BB: “That’s true.” pic.twitter.com/CEjvfoXxBK
— 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) February 25, 2026
Earlier reports claimed Dallas offered a contract worth around $7.5 million per season. At the same time, rumors said Aubrey was pushing for much more. However, his public reaction suggests that those numbers may not reflect the real discussions happening behind the scenes.
The response did not stop with him. His wife, Jenn, wrote “False” under another claim about his demands. Soon after, his agent, Todd France, spoke out as well, saying misinformation spreads quickly during Combine week and confirming that talks with the Cowboys would continue.
As a restricted free agent, Aubrey is likely to receive a second-round tender. That would give Dallas control of the situation. If he plays under that tender next season, he would earn $5.8 million while negotiations continue.
Aubrey’s short response showed he is not happy with how the story is being told publicly. While reports continue to circulate, real negotiations are still happening behind closed doors.
With free agency decisions approaching, both sides will need to find common ground soon. Until then, the speculation around his contract will continue.