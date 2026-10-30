Jerry Jones Announces Final Decision On Cowboys Making a Trade Ahead of Deadline

Fourteen straight games of giving up 20 or more points is not the kind of streak you put on a banner. It is, however, the longest active run in the NFL and the longest in franchise history, and it has hung over the Dallas Cowboys all season. Dallas can score, and sometimes it looks like a contender, but it keeps getting dragged into track meets it can’t close out. At 3-4 in a tight NFC East, one smart move could change the picture, and owner Jerry Jones has now revealed whether he plans to make one.

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The NFL trade window is currently open, and all teams have an opportunity to make changes to their roster. However, with the deadline of November 10 closing in, Jones laid out a condition for making trade moves.

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“It would have to be a dynamic situation to give up [draft] picks,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota on X.

The Cowboys entered the 2026 season with high expectations. After all, they kept the same offensive core with Dak Prescott leading, and playmakers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens supporting their quarterback.

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In addition to that, owner and general manager Jones revamped their defensive unit by hiring Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator and signing veterans such as Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, and Jonathan Bullard, among others.

However, the Cowboys’ performance has fallen short of Jerry Jones’ expectations, as he has high hopes for his team to finally end their Super Bowl drought. While the Cowboys stand at 3-4, their offense ranks among the league’s top 10, but the same cannot be said for the defense.

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The defense currently ranks 23rd in the NFL in points allowed (25.7 points per game) and 29th in yards allowed per game (373.7) through seven games of the 2026 regular season.

That said, such performances often begin discussions around changes in the roster, especially when a trade window is active. From Arizona Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, all were linked to a potential move to the Dallas Cowboys.

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However, as things stand, Jones remains tight-lipped about wanting to make those moves and bolster the team in a move to end their three-decade-long Super Bowl drought.

Before the trade window ends, Jones’ team will face the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and Week 9, whose results might play a crucial role in swaying Jones’ decision.