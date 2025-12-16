Jerry Jones Announces If Cowboys Will Tank For Rest of This Season Amid Dwindling Playoff Hopes

Following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys are hanging onto a 1% chance of making the playoffs. The Cowboys were on a three-game winning streak from Week 11 to 13. But suddenly, everything changed in Week 14, as they collapsed against the Dolphins, followed by a 34-26 loss to the Vikings. Amid crumbling hopes in the locker room, HC Jerry Jones held the line.

“We will not try for draft position,” said Jones, appearing on @105thefan, via Todd Archer on X. “We will not be looking at anything like that. We’ll be playing football under whatever the circumstances are.”

The owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys wants his team to stay focused for the last three games.

Rather than hoping for a better future with better draft picks, it seems Jerry Jones is willing to bet on the present. The starters will start the next games, and even if they don’t qualify, they want to finish the season on a positive note. They still have a chance of making it to the playoffs, even though it is just by a sliver.

Dallas has been excellent on offense this season, with Dak Prescott leading it. However, it is their defense that has been letting them down continuously.

Unfortunately, against the Vikings, it took a step further with their offense also failing to show up.

Amid all these issues, Jones subtly hints at parting ways with defensive coach Matt Eberflus.

Jerry Jones admits to making changes within the next three games

After the loss in Week 15, Jerry Jones found it to be disappointing. Following his statement, he also revealed that he plans on making defensive adjustments soon.

“The adjustments that we should be making (defensively) should be with these next three games in mind,” said Jerry Jones, via The Athletic. “With three games left in the short time that we’ve got to play them in, then that will impact any adjustments that you make regarding coaching with the time frame we’re dealing with. That’s a legit question.”

Speaking exclusively of defense, it seems that Matt Eberflus’ position is in danger. It has only been a year since the Chicago Bears fired him. Now, Dallas might also be following that path.

Dallas’ defense failed to stop quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After a first-quarter interception, they failed to sack him. In the third quarter, the quarterback completed a 29-yard pass, then converted a fourth down with a 23-yard completion. This put them in scoring position jfrom the 10-yard line. The defense failed to force him to make mistakes, and the QB completed 15-of-24 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensively, Minnesota is one of the best teams at blitzing. Dak Prescott failed to throw a touchdown pass and was sacked twice.

With everything that unfolded at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Cowboys will not only have to win their next game but also hope that the Eagles lose on Saturday to keep their playoff chances alive.

Next, they will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The 10-4 Chargers, too, are in good form, having won three consecutive games, and their last two wins came against the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys are ready to put up a fight until the season ends. It will be interesting to see how Jerry Jones and his team deal with the situation.