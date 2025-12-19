Jerry Jones Announces If Trevon Diggs Will Exit, Gives Final Verdict on Cowboys Head Coach

With the Dallas Cowboys‘ season more or less over, and the team holding onto a 1% chance to make the playoffs, owner Jerry Jones issued an update about the future of cornerback Trevon Diggs with the franchise. Diggs has been at loggerheads with the Cowboys, as the coaching staff has deemed him unfit since deactivating him in Week 7 because of a concussion. Since then, the star defensive back has been vocal about his issues with the team, leading to speculations about a possible exit.

However, in his recent appearance on 105.3 The FAN radio show, Jerry Jones issued a clarification on the Trevon Diggs subject.

“I think that’s a stretch to put that thing that far out,” Jones said. “I know that on my basis, looking at his situation, I don’t have that kind of attitude about him.”

This disagreement between Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys started in the offseason when the cornerback decided to continue most of his rehab after an ACL injury in South Florida. The organization did not appreciate this decision as they wanted him rehabbing with its athletic training staff. Hence, the Cowboys enforced a $500,000 de-escalator clause in his contract, which reduced his base salary to $8.5 million for 2025, for failing to take part in at least 84% of the voluntary offseason program.

The injury kept him out of training camp before he was ready to start the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, Trevon Diggs featured in the first seven games, recording 13 tackles, a tackle for loss but failed to register any interceptions or pass deflections. Then, in Week 7, Diggs was inactivated after a concussion and has remained out ever since, as he also picked up another knee issue.

Now coming back to Jerry Jones’ recent radio appearance, the Cowboys owner also spoke about his team’s head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, who has led the franchise to a 6-7-1 record.

Jones on Schottenheimer’s first season as Cowboys HC

After the Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 7-10 performance in the previous season, Jerry Jones decided to promote the team’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, Brian Schottenheimer, to the head coaching role. The son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer, replaced Mike McCarthy and had high expectations.

Addressing this appointment, Jerry Jones expressed optimism about Schottenheimer’s first season as the head coach and highlighted how he navigated the team through various tough situations.

“He’s had an outstanding year,” Jerry Jones shared. “He’s technically as sound as you can draw up. We really like his philosophy of how to play football. We’ve had some adversity this year, and he’s met it head-on. … Bottom line is, I’m very pleased with his first year as coach.”

“He’s the busiest guy in town. Not only is he calling the plays, but at the same time, he’s had the kind of challenges that you can’t draw up, relative to the team, relative to individual issues on the team, relative to some of the setbacks that we’ve had. He’s had it all. … Boy, he’s made progress, and we’ve got a great future ahead.”

Based on these comments, it feels Jerry Jones has found his head coach for the long haul and would hope to recapture the Lombardi Trophy in the coming years as both Schottenheimer and his Cowboys can grow into a world-class football team.