Jerry Jones Announces $136M George Pickens Contract News After Final Decision on Cowboys WR’s Future

Since George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, questions have loomed about his long-term role in Dallas and his contract situation. But owner Jerry Jones addressed it directly on 105.3 The Fan.

When pressed on the possibility of Pickens demanding more money than star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whose $136 million deal sets the benchmark, this is what Jerry said:

“Listen, there’s nothing that we can do. I know it’s fun, but there’s nothing that we can gain from speculating and conjecturing. The bottom line is that we’re in good shape, we’ve built a trade so that we could have potentially our options.”

Pickens was traded to Dallas in May for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick. The 24-year-old WR is still on his rookie deal: four-year, $6.75 million. Now, the buzz is his next contract could out-earn Lamb’s hefty extension, especially with Jones refusing to rule anything out.

Meanwhile, Lamb’s blockbuster $136 million deal, signed last year, underlines the Cowboys’ readiness to invest in elite and young receivers. Lamb’s contract includes a hefty $38 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed.

According to Fox Sports, Pickens could land a deal averaging around $30 million per year, possibly totaling over $120 million across four years. The Cowboys might use the franchise tag initially, which would pay him over $28 million for a single season, before signing a long-term deal.

This contract would put him in the elite tier in Dallas, close to or even surpassing Lamb’s hefty extension. Given this, Jerry has put to rest any doubts about Pickens’ future with the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones: George Pickens stays in Dallas

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones clarified he does not envision any scenario where Pickens is playing anywhere else in 2026, responding,

“No, I do not at this time.”

The Cowboys’ owner then highlighted the team’s rare luxury at wide receiver, as the team currently boasts not one, but two number one receivers, Pickens and Lamb.

Jones even added how exceptional it is to have two wideouts of this caliber while Dak Prescott is “probably the best that he’s ever been,” with other offensive weapons, including the running back group and tight ends, contributing as well.

He continued by praising Pickens’ impact since arriving in Dallas;

“He’s lived and is playing better than we could have even anticipated… he’s an outstanding, let me emphasize this again, outstanding teammate. He brings energy to the team, even when he’s not making some of those great receptions.”

However, what’s worth noting is that Jerry tends to rely on the same lip service he has used before and during contract negotiations: showering players with praise while dragging out the contract talks as long as possible.

This pattern played out with Dak and CeeDee last season, then recently with Micah Parsons. Now, it’s Pickens’ turn. Still, the underlying message remains clear: the team values Pickens highly and plans on giving him an extension.