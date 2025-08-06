Jerry Jones Announces Trade Plans For Players Beyond Cowboys Roster as Micah Parsons Linked With NFC Rival

“I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake. It totakesok about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later.” Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to high-s moves that redefine the markets. After all, that’s how his Cowboys’ journey began. But beyond this confidence, something seismic is brewing in Dallas. What started as a routine injury-managed offseason has become a full-fledged saga. One that now threatens to redefine the identity of ‘America’s Team’.

As whispers grow louder and trade rumors swirl through Cowboys Nation, the focus has shifted sharply. This isn’t just about plugging roster gaps or waiting for the next man up. It’s about whether Jones, football’s boldest card player, will finally push all his chips to the center… Or will he stare down the table and play the long game.

For Jerry Jones, the question isn’t just who’s on this roster, but what it means to trust the players you already have. Recent injury scares and roster shakiness have nudged a lot of franchises into panic mode. But in a league where everybody’s trying to figure out their next move, Jones is notably playing a long game of Texas Hold’em.

JJ’s belief is strongly focused on internal development. “Players that I’m looking at for the Dallas Cowboys… If we can continue improvement, which is what these practices are supposed to do. If they can avoid injury, then we should be able to play and open up against Philadelphia with this group that’s out there.” Jones said recently, as reported by Jon Machota on X. For everyone looking at the horizon for new signings or speculative trade-deadline dramas, the message is clear. Don’t expect the Cowboys to dial outside their locker room anytime soon, looking for quick fixes.

Jones emphasized the franchise’s intent to “continue improvement” and ride the current group into opening day. In an era where player movement is king and rosters churn in search of a Super Bowl edge, Dallas is rooting for cohesion over chaos.

For the most part, the decision seems quite practical. With a roster anchored by rising stars and proven veterans like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys believe chemistry and trust matter more this season than a splashy headline trade. Names like Kavontae Turpin, Jaydon Blue and George Pickens have already boosted confidence through training camp. As for the defense? If Micah Parsons isn’t there to hold the fort, Kaiir Elam and Donovan Wilson are on HC Brian Schottenheimer’s watchlist.

Of course, history hasn’t always rewarded caution in Dallas. From the Herschel Walker trade (one of the most lopsided moves in NFL history) to bold draft-day hijinks, the franchise is no stranger to risk. But the modern Cowboys have alternated between aggressive and measured. Every addition changes a locker room’s DNA and requires care not to disrupt. Jerry Jones’ faith in continuity is also a nod to last season, when the team surged after rocky patches by sticking together rather than adding outside reinforcements. For now, the team seems locked in with a strong belief in all the weapons they already have at their disposal.

If the current roster can achieve success, the core could provide us with some highlight reels this season. The stakes are the long-term identity and success of the franchise, and if everyone stays healthy, they might just pull it off. But pledges of continuity aren’t the only things swirling in Dallas these days. This week, the biggest question has been about Micah Parsons, and where he could go next.

From Dallas to Chicago? The Micah Parsons trade rumor mill

The collective shouts of “Pay Micah” have gone notably unheard. But while Jerry Jones was still planning his next move, Micah Parsons played his ace. Following a contract stalemate, the star linebacker aired his frustrations with the franchise publicly and requested for a trade. Parsons, a defensive dominator whose talent has drawn admirers (and perhaps suitors) across the league, now finds himself looking for a new team to play with, should a trade materialize. Most notably, a trade to Dallas’ NFC rivals, the Chicago Bears, has been linked to Parsons in a flurry of speculation around the league.

On the Unsportsmanlike show, David Kaplan recently made the connection with excitement. “Depending on the price. Sign. Me. Up. Because if they could pull that off, and it was for draft capital, the Bears would become the favorites to win the NFC North.” Kaplan made the case that if Parsons is lining up with the likes of Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, Tremaine Edmunds and Kyler Gordon, the bears could easily become “the favorite in that division.” The offer? The Athletics’ Kevin Fishbain proposes the bears give away a 2026 first-round pick, and 2027 first-round, third round, and sixth-round picks. In exchange, the Bears will get Parsons, and 2027 fourth-round and seventh-round picks.

The Bears are in a rebuilding era under Ben Johnson, and adding a playmaker like Parsons could give young QB Caleb Williams a lot more breathing space on the field. The hypothetical deals underscore just how coveted Parsons has become in the league. But as of now, Jerry Jones hasn’t blinked. Parsons has made his move. And the next move by Jerry could define the next era for Parsons’ future, as well as the Cowboys’ defense. With the regular season just about three weeks away, how long before a trade materializes?