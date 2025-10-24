Jerry Jones Backs Off Maxx Crosby & Other Deals Before Trade Deadline, Per Insider

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones holds the power to bring a new player to boost its defense. In exchange for defensive end Micah Parsons, the franchise received trade picks and has $30 million in cap space to make a trade before the deadline on November 4. But will Jones make the move?

Diana Russini on The Rich Eisen Show shared her take from her latest interview with the Jones and revealed that the owner isn’t keen on making any trade. He seemed open to the idea, but as Russini recalled, “But he (Jones) spent more time talking to me about how sometimes when you do trade for a player, you unsettle what you’re building and what you have there because that player is then replacing somebody that is in that position already that may have a strength that is working.”

He seems skeptical about the big changes on the roster. She added, “But I walked away from the conversation with only what I can hear and what my instincts tell me, which is I don’t think they’re pressed to make a move.”

Russini further added that Jones is confident about the defense led by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus against the Washington Commanders. And Jones has every right to.

The defense made a statement in week 7, racking up four sacks and seven tackles for loss, and that too without cornerback Trevon Diggs. Cornerback DaRon Bland had his career-best performance, with a 22.4 passer rating when targeted. He ended the game with a 68-yard pick-six off Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

However, many feel that this isn’t enough for the Cowboys’ defense. Jon Machota said, “More help is needed on that side of the ball at all three levels. At least one defensive addition needs to be made.”

And the team was even rumored to trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. The veteran DE is a perfect fit for the Cowboys’ cap space. However, given the latest update on the Crosby trade, it’s unlikely for the team to trade Crosby away. That leaves the Cowboys back at square one.

While Jones seems reluctant to make a move, he cannot deny the pressure that he must be feeling.

Jerry Jones has faith in the Cowboys’ defense

The issues on the Cowboys’ roster haven’t gone unnoticed by the owner, either. When asked about potential trades, he said he’d be open to talks, but only if a different team approached them. And if a move does happen, it’s likely to be on the defensive side, which is exactly where the Cowboys need help.

As for George Pickens, who’s also looking for a contract extension, he might have to be patient. His explosive play has definitely put him on the franchise’s radar, but a deal doesn’t seem likely this year. Still, the Cowboys will need to move quickly. In the past, they waited too long to lock in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, and Parsons has since left the team.

Dallas continues to sit at the bottom of the league defensively, allowing 401.6 total yards per game, ranking last overall. The Cowboys are also last in pass defense (260.3 YPG) and 30th against the run (141.3 YPG), a stark contrast to their high-performing offense. If they hope to stay in the postseason hunt, a dramatic defensive turnaround is essential.

On the defensive front, the owner has shown interest in potential deals, but he’s also placing faith in players returning from injury. “We will weigh what are the likelihood of the players we’ve got coming back,” Jones said. “How will they impact where that will put this team as opposed to should we add a player in a trade? And I don’t have a trade in mind. At all. And that comes about right now if someone is on the phone calling.”

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. are expected back in November, but the big question remains is will they be able to make an immediate impact? It’s a critical time for the Cowboys, and they can’t afford to wait much longer.