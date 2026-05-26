Jerry Jones’ Big Addition to Cowboys Defense May Not Even Get a New Contract

The Dallas Cowboys struggled badly on the defensive side of the ball last season, finishing 30th in total defense by allowing 377 yards per game and ranking dead last against the pass at 251.2 yards per game. That disappointing showing pushed owner Jerry Jones to make several defensive changes during the offseason. One area that received particular attention was the linebacker unit. Dallas added Dee Winters from the San Francisco 49ers while also retaining DeMarvion Overshown.

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Still, the Cowboys may not be ready to make any long-term commitments just yet. Both linebackers are entering the final year of their rookie deals, but according to Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com, the franchise appears willing to let the season unfold before deciding on potential contract extensions.

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“In the case of these linebackers, neither has done enough yet to warrant a big-time extension. So if they signed now, it wouldn’t be for top dollars,” wrote Nick Eatman in the May 25 edition of the Mailbag. “That’s why the agents for these guys are willing to bet on the player to go out in this ‘contract’ year and earn it. The player doesn’t want to sign too early and give up a lot of money they could make, and the teams don’t want to overpay right now when the contract isn’t justified yet.”

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown 0 celebrates a defensive stop during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 23, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Eagles at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon16925112314961

Nick pretty much summed up what most people feel. Overshown and Winters have the potential to be top players, but neither of them has been consistent. The Cowboys picked Overshown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has only played 19 games and suffered two knee injuries.

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Last season, he had only five starts. So, besides being consistent, the Cowboys will also look at his ability to stay fit in the upcoming season. On the other hand, last season, Winters started in all 17 games, recording 101 tackles (8 tackles for loss) and five pass deflections.

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But it was just one season out of the three he has been in the NFL. It may not be wrong for the Cowboys to wait for another season to evaluate him. If both of them prove themselves, Jones will probably offer them a new contract. If not, they will be headed to free agency. It is similar to the George Pickens situation.

DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters may be getting the George Pickens treatment

Last season, the wide receiver George Pickens was excellent, recording 1,429 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Despite the All-Pro performance and his desire for a long-term contract, the Cowboys signed him to the franchise tag. Committing to a long-term contract after one season may have been a stretch for them. Instead, they secured him for another season, potentially to see whether he can continue being one of the best WRs in the league and then think about a long-term contract.

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Previously, the Cowboys offered contracts to Tyler Smith and Jake Ferguson when they still had a year left on their contracts. But they had a Pro-Bowl appearance, something which the linebacker duo lacks currently. Besides, no one’s saying that they are bad players. It is just that the franchise doesn’t want to overpay them or keep them for extended periods if they can’t perform.

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Eatman also mentioned that the players may also be in favor of holding out for now. If they sign, it will be based on their current contract valuations. However, if they manage to have a great season and, who knows, help the Cowboys in overcoming their three-decade Super Bowl drought, there could be a massive rise in the valuations.

So, they are also on the same page as the owners to let the current contract run its course and then make the changes. With the training camp starting soon, there’s still time for Jones to come up with new contracts for these linebackers. But if he doesn’t, it will be interesting to see how DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters perform in the upcoming season. If they do perform well, the Cowboys may have to empty their pockets. Previously, it was just George Pickens, and now these two LBs have also joined the race.