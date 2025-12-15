Jerry Jones’ Blunt Statement Adds to Trevon Diggs Controversy After CB Put Cowboys on Notice

The Dallas Cowboys ended up on the losing side against the Minnesota Vikings, who had nothing to play for in Week 15’s Sunday Night Football. Dallas has essentially ruined whatever playoff hopes they had and has also given us a bit of controversy to talk about.

There might be some miscommunication in the Cowboys building. According to beat reporter Joseph Hoyt, Trevon Diggs claimed that he was fit and ready to play, but wasn’t activated for tonight. That’s peculiar in itself. But now, Jerry Jones stepped forward to say Diggs isn’t healthy enough to play, which is a very obvious contradiction.

Trevon Diggs was placed on injured reserve earlier this season with a lingering knee issue, paired with a concussion that was never fully explained publicly. The Cowboys later opened his 21-day practice window, signaling a possible return. From the outside, it looked like progress.

But Diggs wasn’t activated for Week 14 against Detroit, despite positive signs during the week. Heading into Week 15, head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t exactly clear things up. When asked about Diggs’ status before the Vikings game, his answer felt pointed.

“I love him as a player, but ultimately he’s got to show us that he’s ready to do everything the right way,” he had said.

Trevon Diggs believes he’s there. The coaching staff, clearly, does not. And Jerry Jones seems to be backing the staff. On Saturday, the Cowboys made it official: Diggs would remain on injured reserve/designated for return and would not play against Minnesota. Call it controversy or miscommunication, it doesn’t really paint a happy picture.

Now there’s a clock involved. Dallas has until December 20 to activate Diggs. If they don’t, his season is over. He’ll stay on IR through the end of the year. Which raises the obvious question: if the Cowboys aren’t going anywhere anyway, does it really matter?

Cowboys’ playoff chances after Vikings loss

Entering Week 15, the math still gave the Cowboys a pulse. They trailed the Eagles by just a game and a half in the NFC East, and they even had a path if things broke right. Dallas had split the season series with Philadelphia and held the better divisional record, 3–1, to the Eagles’ 2–2. On paper, there was still something to chase.

Then Sunday night happened. Dallas went out and lost to a Vikings team that had already been eliminated before kickoff. That’s the part that changes the tone of everything. Not the standings. The reality. Because when you lose that game, the questions stop being about scenarios and start being about honesty.

Are the Cowboys still alive? Technically, yes. In the most literal sense. But it’s barely worth saying out loud. According to The Athletic’s playoff simulator, Dallas’ chances now sit at under one percent. For this to turn around, the Cowboys would have to win out, and the Eagles would need to lose their final three games. Everything would have to go perfectly. But it rarely does.

Yes, the remaining schedule is manageable. By opponent record, it’s one of the easier closing stretches in the league. But Philadelphia’s path isn’t exactly daunting either, which makes the gap feel even wider.