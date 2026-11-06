Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Political Stance Days After Donating $1.56 Million to Republican Causes

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spent much of the 2026 season answering questions about the team’s struggles. But away from the field, the team owner has also drawn attention for his political contributions. A recent report put his donations to Republican causes at roughly $1.56 million, and now a comment about his political stance has added another layer to the story.

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“Jerry Jones said he’s apolitical even though he’s donated to republican political candidates over the years,” Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins posted on X on Friday. “He does have a close relationship with former President Clinton, a democrat.”

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The remark comes days after Front Office Sports examined Federal Election Commission records and detailed the money Jones has directed toward political causes during the 2026 midterm cycle. The Cowboys owner has long supported Republican candidates financially, and the latest figures show that pattern has continued.

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According to Front Office Sports, Jones gave $1 million to MAGA Inc., the super PAC backing President Donald Trump. He also contributed roughly $500,000 to Texas races. That included $250,000 to a political action committee supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in his contest against Democrat James Talarico.

Jones’ son, Jerry Jones Jr., has also contributed to Republican causes reportedly. He gave $50,000 to John Cornyn, who lost the Republican primary to Paxton, and another $100,000 to a political action committee associated with Texas Senator Ted Cruz. His total contributions to Republican candidates and groups across Texas and the country exceeded $300,000, according to the report.

In 2017, Jerry Jones donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee despite publicly backing former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the Republican presidential primary. USA Today also reported that Jones contributed $396,000 to Republican candidates in 2020.

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Jerry’s political contributions also put him among the biggest-spending NFL owners in the current election cycle, although Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton has given considerably more.

Jerry Jones’ Clinton connection adds another side to his political ties

Watkins’ post also pointed to Jones’ relationship with former President Bill Clinton. The two have known each other for years, and Jones recently made a major contribution to the Clinton Foundation despite his history of Republican donations.

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Earlier in October, Jones announced a $10 million donation to the foundation during an appearance with Clinton at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. Forbes reported that the money will support modernization work at the Clinton Presidential Center and benefit the Clinton School of Public Service.

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That contribution was made to a nonprofit organization, not a political campaign. Still, it highlights Jones’ connection with Clinton and offers context for Watkins’ observation about the Cowboys owner describing himself as apolitical.

Jones’ political activity also comes as the Cowboys work through a difficult season. Dallas entered Week 8 with a 3-4 record after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21, but the team then fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime and dropped to 3-5.

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The owner has remained involved in efforts to improve the roster. After acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh, Jones said he would welcome another addition if the opportunity came along, though he acknowledged that making another deal would be difficult.

“If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “But the adding to it is a big statement. It’s unlikely we’ll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it’s there, I’ll do it.”

For Jones, the attention now extends beyond his decisions as the Cowboys’ owner and general manager. His donations, his relationship with Clinton, and his description of himself as apolitical have put his political ties back in the spotlight.