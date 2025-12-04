Jerry Jones Breathes Sigh of Relief After $125M Update on George Pickens’ Potential Contract With Cowboys

Essentials Inside The Story Pickens’ surge forces Cowboys into delicate contract balancing act

Spotrac projects a four-year, 125-million-dollar extension for Pickens

Unsettled 2026 free agency looms as Cowboys fight to keep him

For Jerry Jones, the price of a breakout season is coming due, and a new projection on George Pickens’ next contract could either solve a major problem or create a new one in his receiver room. The man has been one of the NFL’s top receivers this season and has even left WR CeeDee Lamb behind. And now, the player’s latest contract projection is something that should definitely put a smile on general manager Jerry Jones’ face in the context of Lamb.

“The 24-year-old now projects toward a 4 year, $125M contract extension,” Spotrac wrote on X.

In its recent X post, Spotrac revealed a new market projection for Pickens based on its data model. Turns out, Pickens’ splendid run this season has pushed his estimated value to $31.25 million annually. That’s why the new estimated contract extension looks explosive, just like his breakout stretch. Analysts derive these projections from analytics, comparing player contracts and year-to-year production trends.

Interestingly, this scenario is a relief for Jerry Jones. If Pickens’ estimated contract matches the actual one, then he’ll be earning less than Lamb. In 2024, the Cowboys’ WR1 signed a whopping four-year, $136 million rookie contract extension. It included a huge signing bonus and a guaranteed amount of $100 million. But with Pickens playing at a superstar level, Lamb could have faced an unpleasant situation when his next extension window arrived, had Pickens surpassed his figure.

This information comes in light of rumors that the 24-year-old receiver could surpass Lamb in the upcoming seasons. While it’s too early to predict anything, there have been signs, and this new update should hopefully keep everyone happy. Since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens has revived his career entirely.

With 73 catches, 1,142 yards, and eight touchdowns in 12 games, he’s been nothing short of unstoppable. Pickens proved his mettle again in Week 12, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a good record himself, Lamb currently sits at 51 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. His 14.6 trails Pickens, who averages 15.6 yards per reception and has become the team’s most explosive weapon. Such a bright future gives Jerry Jones every reason to breathe a big sigh of relief. But for that, the Cowboys must keep him around.

Where will Jerry Jones’ superstar play in 2026?

Pickens will become an unrestricted free agent as the franchise didn’t offer him a long-term extension after acquiring him. Back then, the Cowboys wanted to see if the deal would pay off by evaluating Pickens’ production, chemistry, and overall fit. He had arrived at the Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers.

Some league insiders expect that the second-round pick will aim high when it comes to his extension, and his deal may land him in the elite category of receivers, including big names like Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase. Now, that’s where the Cowboys may face trouble.

At present, neither side has initiated extension talks, and the mystery remains open. In fact, Spotrac predicts Pickens will land a monster five-year extension from the Cowboys worth more than the 125 million mark by the time extension talks roll around, surpassing Lamb. Recently, a Cowboys’ source shared a hopeful update.

“He ain’t leaving,” the source said, via ESPN.

Jerry Jones has echoed a similar sentiment multiple times, along with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Jones once even admitted that Pickens had exceeded his expectations. Now, all eyes are on how his contract situation will eventually unfold.