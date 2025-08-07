Jerry Jones Called Out Over Childish Behavior With Micah Parsons as Dak Prescott Raises Alarm

It took just two words from Dak Prescott to sum up the chaos brewing in the Lone Star State. “F—, man.” That’s what the Dallas Cowboys QB texted Micah Parsons after things hit a new low between the All-Pro pass rusher and team brass. “He knows what that means,” Prescott explained to Yahoo Sports. “It wasn’t ‘F— you, Micah,’ or ‘F— them.’ It’s more of a ‘F—, this is frustrating for everybody involved.’” No need to decode that.

Naturally, Dak’s got every reason to be empathetic. After all, he’s been on that rocky contract rollercoaster with Jerry Jones not once, but twice. Back in 2021, he finally locked in a four-year, $160 million deal. But just last season, he had to go through the same back-and-forth game to sign a four-year, $240 million extension—literally right before kickoff in Week 1. Throughout both sagas, Jerry kept fans in Arlington—and Dak—hanging with his signature indecision.

On top of that, Dak made it clear he’s got Parsons’ back. “Not many people, especially here, have been in that position,” Prescott shared with CBS Sports. “So I know what that means just to support him.” But while Dak showed leadership and brotherhood, Jerry? Not even a text. The Cowboys owner admitted he hasn’t even talked to Parsons or his agent, David Mulugheta, since that shocking trade demand on August 1. Former NFL vet Harry Douglas didn’t hold back either—he called Jones’ silence flat-out “disrespectful.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on ESPN Radio, he said, “So I don’t understand why the deal is not done right now, currently, but also I don’t understand Jerry Jones and his logic behind not talking to the agent of Michael Parsons.” His main issue? Jones apparently spoke to Parsons about leadership—only to sneak in contract talk without the agent present. That, Douglas said, crosses a major line. “Jerry Jones is acting like the child in this situation and Michael Parsons is being the adult,” Douglas concluded.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Instead of being transparent, Jones went solo, believing he’d “struck a deal” with Parsons after that chat. But in Douglas’ view, what really happened was a move to bypass Parsons’ representation and get a handshake deal behind closed doors. No GM or owner, he argued, should expect a player to casually sign off on contract changes mid-convo. So for him, respecting the process and the agent should’ve been the bare minimum.

But now, with training camp heating up and pressure mounting in AT&T Stadium, Jones and Parsons are left staring down the final two contract options.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry Jones & the Cowboys stuck in Micah Parsons standoff

Jerry Jones is no longer speaking with Micah Parsons, and the Cowboys’ owner doesn’t seem too bothered. When asked about the three-time Pro Bowler during camp, Jerry casually said, “I did notice him, but there’s 200 players out here.” Parsons has skipped reps citing a sore back, but the real issue? A boiling contract drama fueled by last week’s trade request. If this drags on, will Jerry even let him suit up in Week 1?

Still, when reporters asked about that exact scenario, Jerry didn’t hold back: “Again, no. Absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that?” Clearly, he’s not even thinking about September 4. Meanwhile, Micah made his intentions loud and clear with a farewell post on X captioned: “Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾!” Bluff or not, his agent’s silence is speaking volumes. League insiders say David Mulugheta is all in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with both sides refusing to blink, Parsons is cornered. As Mike Florio put it, “They don’t want to budge… and they don’t plan to… If you don’t like it, you’re playing for 24.” Jerry’s offer hasn’t moved since a supposed March handshake. Micah either plays under that number, gets traded, or rides out his contract.

But here’s the kicker—Parsons pegs his worth at least $16M above what he’s earning ($24M in 2025). The Cowboys have $32.2M in cap room, yet Jones won’t budge. “Our future is a challenge, and I’m built for it, and he’s built for it,” Jones claimed. For now, though, both sides seem built for a standoff.