Jerry Jones Can’t Catch a Break From Cowboys’ Struggles as Insider Sounds Major Alarm Ahead of Training Camp

For decades, the Cowboys’ backfield was a source of identity. From Don Perkins in the ’60s to Emmitt Smith rewriting NFL history books in the ’90s, Dallas always had ‘that guy.’ The tone-setter. The one who stayed on the field on third-and-1 and third-and-go-home. Tony Dorsett danced through defenses for a decade. Emmitt pounded his way to Canton. Even DeMarco Murray once touched the ball 392 times in a single season. That backfield identity? It was the Cowboys’ DNA. But in 2025? That backfield confidence is running on fumes, all thanks to Jerry Jones.

Rico Dowdle was supposed to be the next man up – and to his credit, he delivered. Over 1,000 yards, 677 of them in the final seven weeks of 2024. He gave them production, grit, and balance. Naturally, Dallas let him walk. Why? Cap space. A classic Jerry Jones move: bet on upside, pinch the purse, pray the house doesn’t collapse. Enter Jaydon Blue, the rookie fifth-round pick who was supposed to be the explosive remedy. And now…the alarm bells are already ringing.

According to former Cowboys coach Glenn “Stretch” Smith, the coaching staff is quietly hitting the panic button on Blue. Speaking on the Locked On Cowboys podcast, Smith revealed that internal concerns are growing over Blue’s “borderline lazy” work ethic. Not ideal when your running back room is already a patchwork of bounce-back veterans and practice-squad hopefuls. The guy Dallas is banking on hasn’t even cracked first-team reps, and camp hasn’t even started. And the cracks are already starting to appear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Let’s be real – this isn’t just about attitude. Blue’s scouting report always came with fine print. He’s electric, sure – 4.38 speed and big-play potential – but he’s under 200 pounds, struggled with fumbles at Texas, and never dominated as RB1. The Cowboys took a flier in the fifth round, hoping speed could mask the inexperience. But it’s becoming clear: explosiveness doesn’t mean much if you’re not doing the work between the whistles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Dallas is staring down a potential Javonte Williams-Miles Sanders platoon to start the season, not exactly Emmitt and Moose. And while Marcus Spears says, “I’m looking forward to this rookie maybe shocking a lot of people. A lot of good stuff coming out on him when he was there for rookie minicamp and OTAs.” The early noise from inside the building paints a more anxious picture. Sanders and Williams might be solid, but there’s little juice. No spark. No game breaker. If Blue doesn’t grow up fast, Jerry Jones might be dialing up Arch Manning before Thanksgiving to correct his past mistakes.

The Rico Dowdle decision that might break Jerry Jones’ 2025 season

Letting Rico Dowdle walk might’ve saved a few bucks, but it also gutted Dallas’s only real momentum at running back. After carrying the offense late last season, with a gritty over 1,000-yard breakout, Dowdle was the kind of back who made life easier for Dak Prescott. Tough yards. Short-yardage conversions. Balance. And they let him go for pennies. Now? He’s in Carolina, cashing in on a breakout campaign while Jerry Jones bets on the unknown. Again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his place? A revolving door. Two veterans on one-year prove-it deals – Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders – both trying to outrun the ghosts of underwhelming seasons. A rookie in Jaydon Blue who’s already under fire for his work ethic. And a backfield committee that feels more like a desperation grab bag than a calculated plan. And when the calendar hits December? The Cowboys get hit with a nightmare gauntlet: Eagles. Chiefs. Lions. Vikings. Four playoff-caliber defenses were built to punish run games without an identity. This isn’t just about ‘depth.’ This is about survival.

Jerry Jones is no stranger to regrets. But if the ground game crumbles this fall, don’t be surprised if he’s wishing he had Dowdle back – or even wondering why they didn’t go harder in April’s draft. For a franchise that once lived off the legs of legends, this backfield looks more like a patch job in progress. And Jerry? He’s stuck hoping someone – anyone – turns into that guy before it’s too late.