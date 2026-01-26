Jerry Jones Catches Strays as Mike Vrabel, Patriots Advance to Super Bowl 60

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Vrabel has New England back in the Super Bowl.

Robert Kraft closes in on another ownership milestone.

Jerry Jones watches the gap at the top grow again.

The New England Patriots are just one win away from winning their seventh Lombardi Trophy. While it will put a seventh ring on Robert Kraft as the franchise’s owner, Jerry Jones will probably be the most unhappy person if that happens.

“Jerry Jones is super hot Mr. Kraft bout to get another ring,” wrote former NFL player Asante Samuel on X.

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994, and since then, the franchise has reached 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them. The 2025-2026 season marks the 11th time the Patriots reached the Super Bowl under Kraft’s ownership. Kraft hired Bill Belichick in 2000, who created a dynasty in New England, helping the franchise go from 0 to 6 Super Bowl rings. Jerod Mayo succeeded Belichick in 2024, and then Mike Vrabel replaced him in 2025.

Following Belichick’s parting ways with the Patriots, many thought it would take years to rebuild the team; Kraft did it in two years, with HC Vrabel at the helm. While it is amazing to see New England progressing so fast, the Dallas Cowboys are the ones least likely to enjoy it.

America’s team last won the Super Bowl three decades ago. They won three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) in four years and became known as the 1990s team. Things were going smoothly for Jerry Jones, who bought the franchise in 1989. Unfortunately, after winning Super Bowl XXX, everything crumbled. Since then, the franchise has never reached the NFC Championship game, let alone winning the Super Bowl.

As for the head coaches, they have had ten of them, with Brian Schottenheimer being the latest. Unfortunately, while Vrabel looks to restore the Patriots’ dynasty, Jerry Jones is still figuring out how to tackle his 22 pending free agents, including George Pickens, and an overreaching cap space (by $33 million) in 2026, especially with Dak Prescott’s cap hit for 2027 and 2028 reaching $160 million. Also, if the Pats do win Super Bowl XL, Jones’s dream will take a major blow.

Jerry Jones may extend his career if the Patriots win the Super Bowl

Under Jerry Jones’ ownership, the Cowboys became the wealthiest NFL franchise, valued at $13 billion. Despite being an admirable achievement, Jones has a separate goal that keeps him going. That goal is to retire as the owner with the most Super Bowl rings.

“To be retired in the NFL as the owner that won the most Super Bowls,” Jones said to the reporters, via jeff_kolb on Instagram. “We’ve got 3. How many more do I have to go as a single owner? Bob [Kraft] has got how many? 6?”

That six may soon become seven, widening the gap between Jones and his goal.

Even before going for Kraft’s record, Jones needs to surpass the late Art Rooney Sr. He has four Super Bowls (IX, X, XIII, XIV) as the former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Time may not be on his side, especially since the Cowboys owner is already 83.

Regardless, Jones is known to take bold decisions, such as letting Herschel Walker go or bringing in Charles Haley, who later revealed his battles with mental illness. The “Shadow Commissioner” of NFL has won three Super Bowls in four years, so completely discarding the thought of winning four Super Bowls may not be right. Yes, it is taking him more than three decades to form a dream team. If all the pieces fall together, he could achieve the unthinkable. However, at the moment, it is nothing more than one of Jones’ goals.

The owner should also be wary of losing his position as the wealthiest franchise owner in the NFL. According to Forbes, the Patriots are worth $9 billion. So, Jerry Jones has a lot of thinking to do now. It remains to be seen whether he gets to fulfill his goal or the gap keeps widening, especially since Mike Vrabel has brought the Patriots back on track.