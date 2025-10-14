Jerry Jones Confirms Big CeeDee Lamb Injury Update as Cowboys Owner Teases Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys had been rolling through the weeks without a chunk of their roster. Injuries had already shaken up their playoff ambitions long before the season began. Losing their key weapons early in the season didn’t help matters much either. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given a strong update on his stars for the coming weeks.

Star wideout CeeDee Lamb is all set to make a comeback from his high-ankle sprain. KaVontae Turpin’s All-Pro spark is also returning, along with offensive guard Tyler Booker’s physicality. When asked if a Week 7 return is in the cards, Jones’ short answer sparked tremendous hope:

“Without being a doctor here and without the benefit of a week of practice, we are thumbs up on all. It’s looking good, but that’s just it, you gotta have a week of practice.” So, pending a physical, some of the most dominant players on the roster are set to energize the roster again.

With CeeDee out in Week 3, fellow wideout George Pickens had stepped into the WR1 role and delivered magnificently, even with increased pressure from the defenses. Once Lamb’s back on the field, the opposing defensive coordinators will have to game plan, keeping in mind that the most trusted target of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back to give them headaches. As for KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys’ EVP Stephen Jones had noted on 105.3 The Fan recently,

“He’s an All-Pro as a returner, so I’d say he’s pretty important. … When you’ve got great players at the position and they’re not out there, you’re not going to be as good. He’s one of the best in the business, and it’ll be great to get him back.”

And if Tyler Booker’s preseason performance was any indication, the rookie will be all set to bolster an O-line that has already kept Dak Prescott safe with zero sacks in Week 6. But even if all three are cleared for action, how much practice they can get in between now and when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 7 will determine their output on the field.

But their close 30-27 loss against the Carolina Panthers last week stings for Jerry Jones. So much so that he didn’t even speak to the media post-game. Following that loss, Jerry has now hinted at something big on the horizon for the Dallas roster.

Jerry Jones’ roster shake-up loading?

When the Cowboys sent star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas received two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. At the time, Jerry Jones had hinted that this was a move necessary to bring back playoff relevance in Dallas. He had also noted they could use those picks as trading chips immediately if any roster needs arise. And now, it looks like the Jones family is ready to shop.

Making an appearance on 205.3 The Fan recently, Jerry Jones noted:

“If we can improve our team and it makes sense for what we give up in the future, all of it’s there. We have major… resources that we wouldn’t have had had we not made that trade. … I promise you… our eyes really opened to ways we can help this defense and certainly don’t want to preclude anything on offense either.”

Jerry further added, “There’s nothing untouchable in our resources to help our team. And there’s no way that I’m at a point right now to where I would not do something because of where we are into the season, six games. I would go as early as I would if we were talking three games back.”

The Dallas offense doesn’t seem to need anything at this point. Dak Prescott’s veteran arm continues to torment defenses throughout the league. But the biggest gap remains in Dallas’ defense. As the November 4 trade deadline inches closer, it certainly looks like major trades might bring Dallas the much-needed defensive depth. What will those moves be? And will it bring an end to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought? We’ll watch closely, because the next moves won’t just define their season, but their future as well.