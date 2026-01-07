brand-logo
Jerry Jones Confirms Dak Prescott’s Future After Benching Cowboys QB in Week 18 vs. Giants

Priyanko Chakraborty

Jan 7, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their season with a loss against the New York Giants. Surprisingly, it is not the loss that people are worried about, but Dak Prescott‘s benching in the middle of the game. However, Jerry Jones addressed the situation, putting the Cowboys fans at ease.

“I think I’ve seen Dak the best I’ve ever seen him this year and that’s saying a lot because he’s played some great football here,” said Jerry Jones, via Abby Jones on X.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…

