Jerry Jones Confirms Hardest Decision Ever as Cowboy Owner After Announcing Retirement Plans

‘The fallout from the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive collapse was expected, but the personal weight of the consequences for owner Jerry Jones was not. In a three-decade tenure filled with blockbuster trades, coaching carousels, and public feuds, Jerry Jones has seen it all. Yet, the Cowboys owner claims one recent move was more difficult than any other.

“Our 2025 season was a roller coaster,” Jerry Jones said. “We were inconsistent on defense. The Eberflus decision of not going forward with him was one of the hardest that I’ve been involved in in my time with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Matt Eberflus arrived in Dallas with a resume that screamed defensive credibility, joining the Cowboys in January 2025 after four solid years as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. Expectations were sky-high, with Jerry Jones hoping Eberflus could turn the defense into a dominant force. Instead, the 2025 season turned into a nightmare, as Dallas’ defense gave up over 30 points per game on average.

By season’s end, the Cowboys had no choice but to pull the plug as Jones had to make one of his hardest decisions ever. Despite having a top offense led by Dak Prescott’s 4,552-yard season, Dallas had arguably the NFL’s worst defense, as they ranked 30th in yardage allowed at about 377 yards per game. Similarly, Dallas finished dead last in passing yards allowed per game at over 250.

Letting Matt Eberflus go couldn’t have been easy for Jerry Jones. Eberflus spent seven seasons with the Cowboys from 2011–2017 as linebackers coach and defensive passing game coordinator, building institutional knowledge and trust. Jones and the organization valued that familiarity, knowing Eberflus understood the culture and could install defensive fundamentals. But after just one season back as DC in 2025, a change was required.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” Jerry Jones said. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process.”

Missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year forced the organization to make significant changes. As this season also ended in disappointment, the wait for the Lombardi Trophy grows longer. With fans and critics calling out the Cowboys’ management for their shortcomings, Jerry Jones recently made an important statement regarding his future with the franchise.

Jerry Jones addresses his future with the Cowboys

After finishing with a 7-9-1 record, the 2025 season was unforgettable for some difficult reasons. The Cowboys conceded 30 or more points in nine games throughout the 17-game regular season. Eventually, it was no surprise that the Cowboys were out of postseason contention. The last time Jerry Jones and Co. lifted the Lombardi was in the 1995–96 season, and since then, it’s been a long, frustrating stretch of almosts.

As the Dallas faithful continue to wait for another chance at glory, this unfinished business is exactly why Jerry Jones has zero interest in stepping away right now.

“I’m going to have to say this to everybody in this room: I don’t know what your ages are, but I hope, let’s just say [Stephen Jones’] age, if he has as much fun between where he is today and where I am today in age, if he has as much fun as the guy sitting here beside him, he’s in for a hell of a ride and a hell of a life,” Jerry said. “I’ve had the most fun in the last 20, 21 years.”

By framing the journey as unfinished business, Jones made his retirement plans clear. Stepping away now would feel like quitting mid-story. For him, the joy is not in having won, but in believing the next run is still ahead. With these comments, the Cowboys nation will hope that Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office can iron out these glaring issues and push for a deep playoff run next season.