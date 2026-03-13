Jerry Jones Confirms Tough Free Agency Decision as Cowboys Owner Leaves Door Open for Maxx Crosby Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry's latest decision comes after all the top names in free agency have signed elsewhere

The Cowboys' new DC Christian Parker is shifting the defense to a 3-4 alignment

Jerry Jones still doesn't rule anything out about the Crosby trade

Last month, Jerry Jones announced that the Dallas Cowboys would be aggressive in both free agency and the trade market. Nonetheless, the Cowboys’ owner has been busy making some significant changes to their roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season. While they have added new names like Rashan Gary, Matt Hennessy, and Jalen Thompson to their squad, the team also made some tough decisions, as they had to release a key member during free agency.

Jones described trade as Odighizuwa’s trade as “very tough to some degree,” elaborating on the difficult decision to trade Osa Odighizuwa. “He has such high character. He’s done such an amazing job in his career. [Some might say], ‘Well, aren’t you going the wrong way when people of his quality, his caliber, aren’t on the team?’ But that’s the reason we were able to get what we thought was a really beneficial result for the team.”

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On March 11, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick (No. 92 overall). Odighizuwa’s trade is directly tied to the new defensive scheme Dallas is implementing. America’s Team is shifting toward a 3-4 alignment under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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That system requires heavier interior linemen to anchor the middle. Odighizuwa, on the other hand, fits better as a tackle in a 4-3 scheme where lighter defensive linemen attack gaps.

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Additionally, the move also helps Dallas clear a significant financial commitment. Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $80 million deal just last offseason, a contract the team initially supported. He earned $22.5 million from Dallas last season, while the remainder of the deal now shifts to San Francisco.

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Since most of the remaining years contain team options, the move immediately opened cap flexibility for Cowboys Nation. Because of that flexibility, Jones believes the team can redirect those resources to other areas of the defense.

“We got [a third-round draft pick] that’ll be very helpful to us, and… let’s just put those resources that we’re going to spend there [at] some other spots we need help,” Jones said during an appearance in the city of Arlington.

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However, the timing has raised some questions. The idea of freeing money would have been far more exciting if the Cowboys had made the trade earlier in free agency.

In that scenario, the front office could have immediately targeted a linebacker or another premium defender. Instead, most of the top names on the market have already signed elsewhere.

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Imago SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during a press conference to introduce new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 133374398W AmandaxMcCoyx krtphotoslive949746

Still, the Cowboys have made a few defensive additions. They traded for pass rusher Rashan Gary and also brought in safeties Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke. Additionally, the team signed defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia to a one-year deal. Those moves add depth, but they need more, considering they were the league’s worst defense last season.

In 2025, the Cowboys finished near the bottom of the league in total defense, ranking No. 30 while surrendering 377 yards per game. Even worse, opposing offenses scored a league-high 60 touchdowns against them as the issues became particularly glaring in the secondary.

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Dallas finished No. 32 in passing defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, the second-highest total behind the New York Jets. Nor was the unit any better against the run. Dallas ranked No. 23 against the run, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

Because of those struggles, a disruptive force like Maxx Crosby would instantly change the defensive outlook in Big D. For that reason, even after missing out once, Jones has not completely ruled out the possibility of revisiting a trade that could finally bring Crosby to Cowboys Nation.

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Jerry Jones is still interested in Maxx Crosby

During a media interaction, Jerry Jones suggested the Maxx Crosby story could still take another turn if the right opportunity appears.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” Jones said on Thursday night. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.” In other words, the door is not completely shut.

The idea of Crosby landing in Dallas was not just speculation. Before the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to move the pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cowboys had already tried to make their own push.

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According to Adam Schefter, Dallas even offered a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Crosby. However, the Ravens ultimately won the race by placing two first-round picks on the table.

But the situation took a turn as Crosby actually returned to the Raiders after the Ravens backed out of the deal this week. Multiple insiders reported that the deal collapsed because Crosby failed a physical. The issue reportedly connects to the meniscus surgery he underwent in January, which caused Baltimore to cancel the trade less than 24 hours before it became official.

Imago LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 21: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Raiders at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon155250921090

Still, there is a clear reason why teams across the league continue to monitor the situation. Crosby has built one of the most productive defensive resumes in recent years. Over his career, he has posted 278 solo tackles, 161 assists, and 69.5 sacks, along with three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Meanwhile, he kept producing in 2025 with 45 solo tackles, 28 assists, and 10 sacks in 15 games, which explains why Cowboys Nation remains intrigued.

However, landing Crosby now would be complicated for any contender. Many teams have already used the cap space they would have needed for a deal. Meanwhile, Dallas may have adjusted its plans as well.

During the brief window between the Raiders accepting Baltimore’s offer and the Ravens canceling the trade, the Cowboys acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round pick.

Because of that move, the pursuit of Crosby in Big D now feels far less certain.