Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed on Tuesday morning that there have been some discussions about the defensive staff. Speaking with 105.3 The Fan on November 17th, 2026, Jones discussed Christian Parker’s status as a rookie defensive coordinator after a 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Asked if there were any changes to Parker or the status quo, Jones confirmed that he is not ruling out the possibility. “We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about that here, but we are talking about those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Jones also mentioned Sean Payton as an example. Jones recalled how Payton had play-calling taken away and restored over the course of his career.

“Everything about him would give you promise that he would be an excellent play caller. Everything. He has outstanding people skills, and communication and relationships with players. Those are key things now. They make a big difference. Some of the best coaches you’ll ever see have had their turn and had to take another run on it in playcalling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones’ comments come just two days after Parker was defended by Jones after Sunday’s loss, expressing that Parker is a young coach in his first year calling plays and has been with teams whose defensive coordinators went on to win Super Bowls.

The criticism grew after San Francisco ran up 584 total yards in Week 10. The most yards Dallas has ever given up in a home game. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and 3 TDs while Christian McCaffrey caught two touchdown passes, on a 74-yard and 66-yard catch-and-run. McCaffrey also beat veteran edge defender Von Miller in one-on-one coverage on San Francisco’s final touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, November 16th, head coach Brian Schottenheimer who hired Parker in January 2026, also delivered some concerning updates. After the “atrocious” tackling performance, Schottenheimer told reporters, “I am not saying that. I’m saying we’re still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand today.”

Parker’s position was questioned in October after Dallas ranked 31st in total defence, allowing 395.4 yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, if Parker were replaced as play caller, Dallas would have had four different defensive play callers in three seasons, after Mike Zimmer in 2024 and Matt Eberflus in 2025.

It will be interesting to see whether Jerry Jones and America’s Team go down that route as they next host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans in Week 11.