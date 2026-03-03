Jerry Jones Could Be Forced to Rethink Free Agency Plans After Cowboys Lose $10M DE to Injury

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

Essentials Inside The Story A key young defender's injury has clouded Dallas' offseason plans

The edge position looks far from settled

Three key names are still available in free agency for the Cowboys to consider

Following defensive struggles and inconsistency in the 2025 season, Jerry Jones is in a do-or-die need to reinvent the unit before another season slips through his fingers. As the spring offseason program is on the horizon, a top defensive end’s recent injury could force the management to revise its free agency strategy in the offseason.

“Per sources, Cowboys LB Donovan Ezeiruaku possibly out to training camp following hip surgery, ” wrote Cowboys writer Clarence Hill on X. “Does this increase Dallas Cowboys need for edge rusher in camp and free agent?”

Donovan reportedly went under the knife to fix his torn labrum five weeks ago, meaning he is unlikely to return in action until the beginning of the Cowboys‘ training camp in late July ahead of the new campaign. Hence, he could miss the team’s offseason programs – minicamp and OTAs.

The OTA is scheduled to take place in late May and early June. On the other hand, the minicamps are targeted for early to mid-May. The 22-year-old, who played the rookie season in 2025, is anticipated to be a key part of their defensive unit moving forward. The second-round 2025 NFL Draft pick DE arrived at the Dallas Cowboys, signing a four-year contract for $10 million.

Donovan Ezeiruaku flashed real promise last season. He finished with 2.5 sacks, but the bigger number was the 36 pressures, fourth-most among rookies in the league. That tells you the disruption is there. Now the real question begins: Do the Dallas Cowboys need to worry about his recovery timeline? Can he smoothly adjust to life as an off-ball linebacker? Or do they stick with the plan they already had in place?

For now, James Houston is the only other experienced option on the roster at outside linebacker after posting 5.5 sacks last year. Meanwhile, Jadeveon Clowney, who led the team with 8.5 sacks, and Sam Williams are both headed toward free agency. Dallas does hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the upcoming draft, and there are veterans on the market who could help. Still, this position feels less settled than it did a few months ago.

After parting ways with Matt Eberflus, Jerry Jones has brought Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator. With Donovan ruled out for the next few months, they need more edge rusher depth on the roster, and those players will need to train at the outside linebacker position as Parker transitions to a new 3-4 base defense for the upcoming season.

Following the injury, the Cowboys may aggressively participate in free agency. At the same time, they may part with a couple of defensive players who are hitting free agency.

Key free agents departing leave critical defensive gaps for the Cowboys

The Cowboys’ defense allowed 511 points last season, the most in the league, making them statistically the bottom-ranked unit. Bringing Christian Parker as the DC, Jerry Jones has already made a significant change, while an overall defensive overhaul is also expected for the new campaign.

In the sophomore season, Donovan could spearhead the edge rushers, but they are also set to lose three key names – Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, and Jadeveon Clowney – in free agency.

Signing in 2022, Williams spent four seasons with the franchise, while Fowler is packing his bags after just one year, having arrived last season for $6 million. Additionally, the veteran DE Clowney steps away from the organization after only a year.

With key absentees in the unit, the team has some strong candidates available in the current free agency market who could fill the gap. The 27-year-old linebacker of the Atlanta Falcons, Arnold Ebiketie, along with Boye Mafe, the recently crowned Super Bowl champion linebacker, and seasoned Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb, represent a few possible candidates who could be signed through the free agency market.