Jerry Jones Could Cut Ties With Injured Trevon Diggs After Cowboys’ $111M Update

Trevon Diggs’ massive $97 million extension in 2023 was supposed to anchor the Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary for years. However, a string of injuries has turned that cornerstone into a potential cap casualty with the team. His role with Dallas could now be in jeopardy.

Amid rumors of the franchise’s salary cap overage, Cowboys Report host Tom Downey explained that the owner, Jerry Jones, could free up around $100 million in cap space through some proper contract management. He also predicted that this process might include trading or releasing Diggs.

“Cut candidates…Trevon Diggs, $15.5 million after June 1st, $12.56 before. Not massive differences in the savings,” he suggested during the show. “You might just do that one regularly.”

Diggs was rumored to be traded during the trade deadline. However, that didn’t happen. But there’s a chance that the Cowboys might release the player next season.

Imago SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during a press conference to introduce new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 133374398W AmandaxMcCoyx krtphotoslive949746

After signing a $97 million extension deal in 2023, he missed 15 games due to a torn ACL. Again, he skipped 6 games last year due to his knee injury and surgery. This season, he is on injured reserve due to a concussion he sustained during an accident at his home.

Now, the Cowboys can also choose to trade the player and get a small return, like a late-round draft pick. Securing even a late-round pick for Diggs would help replenish the draft capital the Cowboys spent in their aggressive push to acquire defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson.

However, these moves might not be able to fix the defensive struggles this season after the trade of Micah Parsons. And that could leave the Cowboys exploring options in free agency after this season. So, Diggs isn’t the only one.

The team might also release Terence Steele to save salary cap space. As per OTC, the team might save around $8.62 million in salary cap space by releasing the player. However, this won’t be enough. The team is predicted to make more adjustments.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys might need to fix the issue with their 2026 salary cap

The Cowboys are reportedly $35.5 million over next year’s projected salary cap. To address this, simply cutting players won’t be enough. They’ll likely need to restructure existing contracts and negotiate extensions to create enough space under the cap.

As per Cowboys reporter K.D. Drummond, the Cowboys could potentially save up to $111 million in salary cap space through strategic moves. And that will include players like quarterback Dak Prescott.

They might convert $30 million of his 2025 salary into a signing bonus. This leaves $10 million as his salary, which spreads out the cap impact over the remaining years of his deal, making his cap hit around $50 million.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive lineman Tyler Smith are predicted to have their deals converted into restructured bonuses, reportedly saving $18.4 million and $17.6 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, both Kenny Clark and Williams are projected to receive contract extensions.