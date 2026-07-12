Jerry Jones Could Face a $94M Dilemma After Bold 2026 Prediction on Cowboys DT

Jerry Jones wanted Quinnen Williams to suit up for his Dallas Cowboys. So much, in fact, that Jones revealed he had offered the New York Jets a first-round pick and Micah Parsons before the 2025 regular season. When that didn’t work, Jerry tried again at the trade deadline, offering a bigger package to finally bring Williams to The Star. Now, the numbers on that gamble are starting to force a decision nobody in Dallas wanted to make this early.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Williams is set for a big year, his first full season in Dallas,” noted Sean Deveney. “New defensive coordinator Christian Parker plans to emphasize the Cowboys’ strength up front, and that should boost Williams’ star power. He is on a contract that pays him $21.6 million as a cap hit for this season, and $25.5 million next year, part of a four-year, $96 million contract he’d signed with the Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Cowboys gave up Mazi Smith, and second-round pick in 2026, plus a 2027 first-rounder, to get Williams, who is 28. They have no intentions of letting him go, and working out an extension now could allow the Cowboys to move money around, give a signing bonus, and cut his cap hit in 2027.”

But the number attached to that extension is the real problem for Jerry Jones. Quinnen Williams’ current market value, per Spotrac, lands him a 3-year, $94 million deal, averaging $31.3M a year. While the Cowboys don’t need to do anything until 2028 (when Williams hits free agency), waiting will only raise that number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey Simmons became the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league this June at $35.3M a year on a three-year, $105.8M deal with the Tennessee Titans. That number – $4 million above Williams’ own market prediction – is the gap Dallas has to close before someone else closes it for them.

Last season, despite switching teams at the trade deadline, Williams walked away with a 90.6 overall PFF grade, along with an 82.7 for pass-rush, and 85.7 on run-defense. He went from a team that had no interceptions all season to a team whose defense was hell-bent on losing games. In just seven games with Dallas, he collapsed pockets, landed 9 QB hits, 3 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks on a unit that gave up a league-worst 30.1 points per game. That’s the argument for paying him – he did his job well while the scheme around him fell apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, working with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, in an offseason focused on rebuilding the unit, Williams has a lot to be excited about. Back in June, Williams noted that it was “amazing” to be around Parker and explained how he has helped Williams already.

“From the defensive scheme, and the defensive mindset, he’s extremely smart when it comes down to the defense of how he sees the game,” Williams said. “It opened my eyes on when I could take my shots, when I can do certain things, and constructive criticism from what he sees, and what I need to work on from his point of view. And [also] what he feels like I can do better from his point of view – the respect that he has for me to respect I have for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 5, 2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20231105_eh_se7_00256

On the other side of the ball, Williams has developed a bond with quarterback Dak Prescott. When Williams told him that he’d never been to a postseason game with the New York Jets, Prescott made him a promise and laid out a demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To hear [Quinnen Williams] say he’s never been to the playoffs, that’s what you want to do it for,” Prescott said. “And that’s what I told him. I said, ‘I’ll get you the playoffs. I’m going to need you to go help us win it.’”

Now, everyone frames this as Dallas simply needing to “get ahead of the market.” But that skips over what the cap sheet actually looks like. Jerry Jones is already paying $42.4M in dead money. Wide receiver George Pickens is playing in 2026 on a $27.3M franchise tag and wants top-of-the-market money next offseason. Dak already sits with a $43M cap number, and CeeDee Lamb sits with a $19.6 cap number. There is no restructure that makes a $94M defensive tackle deal painless, despite the upside Williams brings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones has restructured out of tighter spots before, but this one’s not just a cap puzzle. For Quinnen Williams’ case in Dallas, Jones has to figure out whether he pays him now or watches the market balloon two years down the line. Now, if Williams does have a big year this season, writing that check won’t be so difficult, regardless of how big that number becomes.