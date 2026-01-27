Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Announce Triple Firing Decision After Blocking Coach’s Exit

Ever since Jerry Jones fired Matt Eberflus, the writing has been on the wall inside AT&T Stadium. Now, with Christian Parker stepping in as the new defensive coordinator, the Cowboys are clearly turning the page again.

According to Dallas Morning News insider Calvin Watkins, three familiar faces are done in Big D.

“As part of the defensive coaching changes with the Cowboys, Andre Curtis, David Overstreet II, and Dave Borgonzi will not return for the 2026 season, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.”

At the same time, this outcome hardly feels shocking. Nearly every defensive coach from the 2025 season was tied directly to Eberflus. When Brian Schottenheimer brought him in, he gave Eberflus full control to build his staff. Because of that, once Eberflus was out, the rest of his circle was always on borrowed time. Now, those expectations are turning into reality, step by step.

On top of that, more change is still coming.

Insider Brandon Loree added fuel to the fire, saying, “The #Cowboys are making moves on their defensive coaching staff. They’ll have to find a new pass game coordinator, secondary/cornerbacks coach, and linebackers coach.”

In other words, Jerry Jones is not done. For better or worse, the Cowboys are reshaping the defense his way, and Cowboy Nation is buckled in for whatever comes next.

