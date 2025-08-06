Jerry Jones & Cowboys Corner Micah Parsons With Final 2 Contract Options After Trade Request, Says NFL Insider

It’s a clash of the titans in Dallas. Jerry Jones is no longer on speaking terms with Micah Parsons. During training camp, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner is nonchalant about the three-time Pro Bowler. “I did notice him, but there’s 200 players out here,” he said. The hold-in has reached a boiling point ever since Parsons requested a trade last week. With him missing out on valuable reps with the squad, citing a sore back, will Jerry allow him to play the season opener if he ends up staying?

“Again, no. Absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that?” he told reporters. His stance is clear. But Sept 4 is a long way away from his thoughts, as Micah is serious about his trade request. Yes. You heard that right. There is a very real possibility that Micah Parsons leaves the organization. After all, he even posted a closure letter X with the caption “Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾!” A tactic to gain leverage? His agent doesn’t say so. Insiders are convinced that Mulugheta is serious.

With the situation at an impasse at the moment, with Jerry unflinching in front of the trade request. Parsons is left with limited choices. Mike Florio from NFL on NBC says, “They don’t want to budge off of whatever they think he agreed to, and they don’t plan to. Whatever the number was that they think he agreed to handshake deal in March, that’s what they’re willing to pay him on a long-term deal. And if you don’t like it, you’re playing for 24.” Florio believes that Jones will not cave in no matter the circumstance. Forcing Micah to either play out the rest of his contract or accede to the number the Cowboys are willing to pay. The third option? Trade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Dec 29, 2024 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20241229_eh_se7_00351

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Micah Parsons is valued at almost $16M more than his current contract pays. The Cowboys have $32.2M in cap space ahead of the preseason (11th in the league), but Jones remains reluctant to invest that much in Micah. “Our future is a challenge, and I’m built for it, and he’s built for it,” Jones said. Obviously, Jones doesn’t want to see his best player on the roster leave. However, as things stand, there isn’t much he can do.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Micah Parsons does not want to play for the Cowboys

“I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” Parsons said days before he posted his closure letter. And with the letter, many believe that Parsons’ leaving is a sure thing. Even NBA star Trae Young commented, writing, “This why you pay the man early; when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now! Get what you deserve, bro!” If he can’t get what he asked for in Dallas, he’ll have to look somewhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And all summer long, teams have been closely monitoring the situation. The reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, have shown their interest in the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Going so far as to comment, “We’re on the way @MicahhParsons11” under Parsons’ post. Many other teams will also find the DE’s addition to the roster instrumental. Parsons has also shown his interest in specifically five franchises: the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions, and the Buffalo Bills.

No matter where he goes, the balance of the league will shift. If the Cowboys have plans for him next season, they will need to find a solution quickly. Because otherwise, we might have to see Parsons’ exit from America’s team. QB Dak Prescott has already shared his feelings on the matter: “F***, man,” he said. “It wasn’t f*** you, Micah, or f*** them. It’s more of a f*** — this is frustrating for everybody involved.”