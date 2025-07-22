Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Find Out What’s Really Holding Up Micah Parsons Extension Amid Contract Saga

As Micah Parsons seeks a massive contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, both he and team owner Jerry Jones continue to make headlines with their strong opinions. With training camp just days away, the back-and-forth isn’t slowing down, and Jones just added more fuel to the fire. In a recent comment that raised eyebrows, the Cowboys’ owner seemed to take a subtle jab at his star pass rusher while also getting a key detail wrong.

“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re gonna have him. He was hurt six games last year. Seriously,” Jones said Monday. The problem? Parsons didn’t miss six games; he played every single one. The real sticking point in negotiations isn’t just about money; it’s about time.

Jones and the Cowboys aim to secure a long-term deal for Parsons, locking in their defensive cornerstone for years to come. But Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta, prefer a shorter contract, likely betting on the young superstar’s value skyrocketing even more shortly.

Things got even more complicated when reports surfaced that the Cowboys thought they had a handshake deal with Parsons, only for the LB to leave, talk to his agent, and come back with a different stance. “The Cowboys thought they had a deal, thought they had an agreement, talking just to the player, only for the player to leave and talk to his agent and go, yeah, we don’t have anything,” an insider revealed. “It’s odd.”

Now, with fellow elite pass rushers like T.J. Watt and Aidan Hutchinson setting the market, Parsons is in no rush. He knows his value, and the Cowboys know it, too. But as the clock ticks toward the season, one question remains: Who will blink first?

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…