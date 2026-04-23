Jerry Jones & Cowboys Have a Billion Dollar Demand as Arlington Future Remains in Doubt

Arlington was originally set to pay off the debt from AT&T Stadium’s construction by 2035 but managed to clear it a full decade early in 2025, saving nearly $150 million in interest. Now, the Dallas Cowboys are once again turning to Arlington taxpayers as they look ahead, with plans to renovate and upgrade AT&T Stadium across several areas.

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The Cowboys are eyeing a billion-dollar remake of AT&T Stadium, and they want Arlington taxpayers to help foot part of the bill. The project is estimated to cost around a billion dollars.

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The billion-dollar valuation won’t just help with their home venue upgrades but will also be part of their lease extension in Arlington through at least 2055, which is fifteen years more than their current lease. Both Jerry Jones and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross expect good things to happen because of the lease extension.

“This lease extension is a testament to the strong relationship between the Cowboys and the city of Arlington,” Jerry Jones said. “It secures the team’s future in the region and provides exciting opportunities for continued growth and development.”

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Before the AT&T Stadium became their home, the Cowboys used to play at the Texas Stadium in Irving. Since 2009, the franchise has been playing at AT&T. So, there has been a mutual understanding between Arlington and the team.

Going for a lease extension in the same city will further improve the relationship and create more opportunities for everyone. Since the lease will be extended, the businesses around the stadium can also run for longer. Thus, improving the revenue. It is something Mayor Ross also agrees with.

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USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, Aug 21, 2021 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallasy Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with son Stephen Jones before a preseason NFL game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 19:25:20, 16604941, NPStrans, NFL, Houston Texans, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 16604941

“A huge project that will hit the agenda next week is that we’re extending the Cowboys’ lease here in Arlington to 2055. ” Mayor Jim Ross said. “That is a phenomenal deal, because that means the small businesses around the entertainment district, and everybody else, have now 30 more years of having the Cowboys here in Tarrant County and the Cowboys here in Arlington. We are super stoked about what’s going on, and we have tremendous momentum.”

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He believes the Cowboys are an economic engine for the city. Compared to the $325 million that the city paid in taxes, the franchise generates approximately $324 million annually. So, over the life of the proposed extension, the team would generate more than $9 billion, which is way more than the initial value.

It is estimated that the stadium alone will bring an average of $65 million every year until 2055. In 30 years, the total will exceed the one billion mark. Now, if the small businesses around the stadium were to be included, it would be a larger figure. Moreover, it is not just football events. Non-football events like concerts also draw a massive crowd, which further improves the businesses.

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The stadium will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So, there is no end to sources of revenue when America’s Team is in Arlington. However, whether Arlington will pay for the renovation will be disclosed on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Business Journal, the Arlington City Council is set to vote on Tuesday. It will be the first major step in the redevelopment plan of the AT&T Stadium. The proposal says that the NFL franchise would cover $750 million of the renovation costs. As for Arlington, the city would contribute $273 million over the next 20 years through existing venue tax revenues.

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While most of the details of the upgrades remain undisclosed, the city documents point towards several works. There will be infrastructural and operational betterment, which includes the safety methods of the pedestrian, safety systems, and upgradation of traffic flow. The improvements would roll out in phases through 2043, with team officials saying the work would ultimately “touch every area of the stadium.”

Strengthening federal standards under the Safety Act ties some investments, signaling a focus on large event security in an era of heightened scrutiny. But if the Arlington City Council decides to disapprove the renovation demand, it will cause problems for the city and the franchise.

Disapproval of the demand can have a lot of repercussions

Without public funding, the massive stadium overhaul (often described as a billion-dollar refresh) might be delayed, reducing its attractiveness for top-tier events like the FIFA World Cup. The deal hinges on keeping the team in Arlington through 2055, and rejection could put that long-term lease extension at risk. If the votes are not in favor, it could affect the businesses, potentially leading to revenue losses for Arlington.

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 16: A detail view of the Dallas Cowboys logo is seen in the endzone during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 16 NFC Wild Card – 49ers at Cowboys Icon220116087

Moreover, it will also trigger Jerry Jones to find a new location for the team, especially since the lease expires by 2039. With the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars also looking to relocate, it could be a massive financial blow to the state. Regardless, tensions are rising over plans to move forward with a new stadium without a public vote, which could spark political and financial friction.

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The taxpayers have done a great job in helping Arlington save millions in taxes by paying the debt earlier. But within a year of paying off the debt, they are on the verge of getting burdened by $273 million. Moreover, the city is already dealing with a shortage of $25 million in its budget. As a result, they are considering raising property taxes. The council has already increased taxes over the past two years to help close budget gaps.

So, in a state of crisis, paying such a massive amount is something that the city can have second thoughts about. Despite all the shortcomings, there is a way for the city to pay $273 million.

They can use the money from venue taxes that voters already approved during the stadium’s initial plan in 2004. According to WFAA, these include the 2004 Cowboys Complex Development Project and the 2016 Texas Rangers Complex Development Project.

The situation in Arlington is drawing a lot of attention. On one side, there is the future of Arlington’s businesses and revenue, and on the other, its taxpayers. While Jerry Jones and Jim Ross are focusing on the benefits of the renovation, the coming Tuesday will answer what the Arlington City Council feels about the funding.