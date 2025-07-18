Jerry Jones’ Cowboys in Trouble After $45M Micah Parsons Update as TJ Watt Resets Market

Back in 2024, Jerry Jones had a sit-down interview with Stephen A. Smith and hailed his #11. “Micah Parsons is probably the best athlete that I’ve ever been around. That’s as a player and as well as being involved with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s so unique, he’s multifaceted… He is very special and he’s one of my picks.” Now, it’s almost a year since these quotes. The Big D is wondering what’s up, because Micah Parsons is JJ’s guy… Or at least, that’s what he said… But the Cowboys fans have also seen this movie before.

The thing with JJ is that he sure knows how to stall when it comes to paying the ones he already has. CeeDee Lamb even hated his holdout. “Honestly, it was the worst… It was the worst ever. Do you hear me? For those who know me, they know how serious I take this football stuff,” he admitted. But JJ forced his hands. Now, the Micah Parsons payday saga just took a wild turn… Again!

JJ tried to downplay the contract noise by saying, “I don’t even know his [Parsons’ agent] name.” Parsons didn’t just clap back – he made it personal. “David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved!” he wrote on X, slamming the door on any hope of a back-channel Cowboys-style shortcut. So, now we can expect him to report to training camp in Oxnard. But don’t expect him in pads anytime soon. No new deal, no full participation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Tom Pelissero, trouble’s knocking on JJ’s front door with a huge price tag and Micah Parsons’ agent waiting in the car. “Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons’ potential extension to land “closer in all likelihood” to $45M per year than $40M per year.” That number used to be laughable. Then, TJ Watt showed up Thursday and casually dropped a $123M extension over three years, averaging $41M, and dared anyone to blink. Jerry? Blinked. Probably twice. And if Micah doesn’t participate in the training camp, then that’s another trouble waiting to happen.

AD

Because if Parsons doesn’t suit up, he’s subject to a $40,000 per-day fine. If he does show and just stands around? Then the Cowboys risk another awkward hold-in while trying to prep for a season already filled with pressure, contract uncertainty, and Super Bowl-or-bust expectations. And for Parsons, this isn’t just about a number. “If people don’t see your value, you don’t cry and sit down. You just work harder,” he said after a recent youth camp. “You got to show people your value.” But he’s already done that. Four-time Pro Bowler. Three-time All-Pro. Over 50 career sacks in total. He’s not just asking to get paid. He’s daring Jerry to lowball him again.

Now, Parsons is obviously not having none of this. Frustration comes into the picture. In his words, “We obviously want to get it done early,” Parsons said in an interview. “We want that relief off our backs, but, obviously, ownership’s always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be, lack of communication.” Sound familiar? Same dance with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin…even Dak Prescott. The worst part? The longer Jerry waits, the higher the price goes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TJ Watt just raised the price… Now Jerry Jones has a problem!

Just when it felt like the Parsons-Cowboys situation was peaking…bam. TJ Watt hit the league with a three-year, $123 million extension. That’s $41M per year – the highest salary for any non-quarterback in NFL history. Again. And that changes everything. Because Parsons was always expected to leapfrog Myles Garrett’s $40M average.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, Jan 16, 2022 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons 11 prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports, 16.01.2022 15:08:53, 17516824, NPStrans, San Francisco 49ers, NFL, Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones, AT&T Stadium, TopPic, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 17516824

But now? Watt’s $41M becomes the new benchmark. And if Jerry thought he had wiggle room before? He doesn’t now. The starting line just got pushed up. And with Trey Hendrickson also due for a monster extension soon, the price won’t be dipping anytime soon. Still, Parsons remains oddly composed. “They numbers got nothing to do with mine,” he said when asked if Watt’s deal changes the equation. “I’m just going to get mine no matter what.” Translation: I see what Jerry’s doing. I’m not sweating it – but I’m not settling either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry’s options are shrinking by the hour. Either he pays up now…or waits until Trey Hendrickson signs, Aidan Hutchinson resets the edge market again, and that $45M demand starts to feel like a bargain. Now all eyes are on Oxnard. And unless Jerry wants his best defender standing on the sideline in flip-flops while the market explodes around him…he better start dialing David Mulugheta.